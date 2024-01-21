DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump
The Florida governor announced he was suspending his campaign less than 48 hours before the polls open for New Hampshire's presidential primary election.
Former President Trump on Saturday suggested he has his pick for vice president and hinted people will not “be that surprised” by his choice of running mate. Asked by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier in New Hampshire about when he will decide who could join him on the ticket if he secures the…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign Sunday on the eve of the New Hampshire primary and endorsed Donald Trump, ending a White House bid that failed to meet expectations that he would emerge as a serious challenger to the former president. “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primar
With just days before the New Hampshire primary, Saturday Night Live returned with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time talking to the press from the New York courtroom where he’s been attending one of a number of cases keyed up for 2024. “2024 is going to be a very exciting year. I’m either …
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness after he appeared to confuse her with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Users on X (formerly Twitter) posted only 14 seconds of what former U.S. President Donald Trump said. We reviewed his complete remarks.
Thousands of Russians are living without heating through a freezing winter that is breaking the country’s fragile Soviet-era infrastructure.
Kirk McKoy/Getty ImagesJudith Sheindlin, better known as reality TV’s Judge Judy, is set to stump for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s influential primary election, according to the former South Carolina governor’s campaign. Sheindlin will appear alongside Haley on Sunday, two days before the primary, as the Republican presidential candidate attempts to win over voters after a disappointing third-place finish in Iowa. In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Sheindlin praised Haley’s “c
During an interrogation, a Hamas militant claimed that he had attempted to sell the head for $10,000, the soldier's father said.
The Atlantic's Tom Nichols tells Velshi Trump supporters are justifiably looked down on by "normal Americans" who would never support someone "found liable for rape" The post MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Says Trump’s Rhetoric is ‘Blatantly Fascist’ and His Supporters ‘Want What He Wants’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
"87,000 Floridians have died of COVID on DeSantis' watch," the MSNBC host says The post Chris Hayes Says ‘It’s Easy to Laugh’ at Ron DeSantis’ Campaign, but ‘It Cost Actual Lives’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Nataliya Humenyuk of the AFU's Joint Command South said the elite troops were refusing to carry out "human wave attacks," the Kyiv Post reported.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) on Sunday suggested she is not interested in being vetted as former President Trump’s vice presidential pick. In an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation,” Sanders said she preferred to stay in her current role. “Look, I absolutely love the job I have. I think it’s one of…
A lawyer for a writer who says Donald Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s and then defamed her while president in 2019 said Saturday that the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape and two women who accused Trump of abuse will not be put before a New York jury considering defamation damages. The revelation by attorney Roberta Kaplan, who represents advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, means that the Republican front-runner in this year's presidential race could testify in Manhattan federal court as ea
From Switzerland, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria details the one issue everyone is talking about in Davos—the US presidential election—and why allies are nervous about the possibility of a Trump victory.
Tens of thousands of people marched in the streets of cities across France on Sunday to call on President Emmanuel Macron not to sign into law tough new legislation on immigration that they say bears the footprint of the far right and betrays French values. According to the Interior Ministry, 75,000 people took part across the country, with 16,000 protesters turning out in Paris. The hard-left CGT union put the number of protesters nationwide at 150,000.The timing of the protests was critical, c
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said former President Trump is using his legal woes to benefit his reelection campaign, including making an appearance at author E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial this week. “I mean, he has melded his legal cases and his political campaign so they are indistinguishable,” she told CNN’s King Charles co-hosts…
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as “very dangerous.” In an interview with the U.K.'s Channel 4 News that aired Friday, Zelenskyy invited the former president and front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination to visit Kyiv, but only if Trump delivers on his promise.
Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported the successful targeting of a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system with a drone on Jan. 20, supported by released video evidence.
Russian forces could attempt to exploit the hard, frozen ground before the spring thaw and mud season set in, said the UK Ministry of Defence.
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Friday characterized Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) expected endorsement of former President Trump as “concerning.” The former co-chair of No Labels, a nonprofit group attempting to build support for a third-party ticket, said Scott’s decision is not a “huge surprise” and that Trump, in his eyes, is still the…