DeSantis’ Ex-Pollster Says He’s a ‘Dead Man Walking’ on Campaign Trail

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ford is scaling back production of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck as demand for electric vehicles softens.The automaker on Friday said it would cut production at its Michigan Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to one shift starting April 1. The move comes just three months after General Motors postponed the opening of a $4 billion EV plant, also in Michigan, by a year.Ford told suppliers last month it would produce about 1,600 F-150 Lightning EV trucks a week starting in January, roughly half of what it had previously planned.The automaker has said it lost an estimated $36,000 on each of the 36,000 EVs it delivered to dealers in the third quarter. The production cut comes at a time when Detroit automakers are protesting proposed emission rules from the Biden administration that would result in 67% of all new vehicles in 2032 being EVs. But Ford on Friday also said it’s increasing production of its gas-powered Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickup trucks by adding 900 jobs at another Michigan plant.