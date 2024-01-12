DeSantis interrupted by three protesters at campaign stop days before Iowa caucuses
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was interrupted three times by as many protesters during a campaign stop
The former president was confronted by a DeSantis supporter at the Fox News town hall and tried to spin his way out of it.
NEW YORK (AP) — Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks during a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge. “We have a situation where I am an innocent man,” the former president protested. “I’m being persecuted by someone running for office and I think you have to go outside the bounds.” After a few minutes, Judge Arthur Engoron — who had
"Why shouldn't we demand the best this country can offer?" asked Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska.
Even the Florida governor got a kick out of his 2024 rival’s curt response.
Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin described a frightening behind-the-scenes incident.
Their open letter warned of the “existential” threat to American democracy.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) teased a “very important” statement coming Friday morning about the 2024 presidential election. In doing so, Paul left open the possibility of a presidential endorsement in the 2024 race but did not explicitly indicate either way. “I’ve stayed out of the Republican Presidential Primary so far – but I’ve seen enough,”…
Donald Trump has made the idea of "retribution" a centerpiece of his 2024 campaign for the White House, telling supporters at rally after rally he would use the full force of the presidency to go after his perceived political enemies. The rhetoric has stoked alarm among critics that a second Trump term could usher in a wave of authoritarian revenge. "I'm not going to have time for retribution," Trump said during a town hall with Fox News in Iowa, where he sat down with the network's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as his Republican opponents traded attacks on stage at Drake University.
“I know which I'm choosing,” said the 2016 Democratic candidate.
“He has no sense of proportion,” explained Tim O’Brien.
“She’s going to get smoked, and you and I both know it," Christie said of Nikki Haley.
The former New Jersey Gov. could be heard saying Haley will "get smoked" in 2024 and that DeSantis had called him "petrified."
NEW YORK — Donald Trump can’t personally deliver closing arguments at his New York fraud trial because he refused to abide by “reasonable, lawful limits” set by the court, Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron told his lawyers on Wednesday. After making the highly unusual request last week, the former president blew multiple chances to assure the court he’d play fair, thereby forfeiting the ...
Ramaswamy's ad is a bid for attention during a debate he didn't qualify for.
The conservative attorney delivers a stark warning to the former president.
Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz condemned former President Donald Trump's legal claims for total immunity, saying he “does not believe in American-style democracy."
Sergei Naryshkin suggested that the US could use Russian alumni of US-funded programs to undermine Russia. He once participated in a USAID assessment.
Ty Cobb also predicted that the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals would rule against Trump "fast and forcefully."
Bianna Golodryga speaks to Yuval Abraham, a journalist at +972 Magazine, on his investigations into how the Israeli army is operating in Gaza.
About half of Republicans say the U.S. needs a strong president who is not unduly restrained by courts or Congress, a possible sign of support for Donald Trump's pitch that if re-elected he should be able to operate with minimal legal constraints, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The week-long poll, which closed on Tuesday, found Trump's Republican Party appears divided on where to draw the limits on presidential power that help define American democracy. Forty-six percent of Republican respondents agreed with a statement that "the country is in a crisis and needs a strong president who should be allowed to rule without too much interference from courts and Congress," while the same share disagreed.