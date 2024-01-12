DeSantis interrupted by three protesters at campaign stop days before Iowa caucuses

ABC News

Donald Trump has made the idea of "retribution" a centerpiece of his 2024 campaign for the White House, telling supporters at rally after rally he would use the full force of the presidency to go after his perceived political enemies. The rhetoric has stoked alarm among critics that a second Trump term could usher in a wave of authoritarian revenge. "I'm not going to have time for retribution," Trump said during a town hall with Fox News in Iowa, where he sat down with the network's Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as his Republican opponents traded attacks on stage at Drake University.