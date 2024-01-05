DeSantis says 'Democrats want Trump': 5 takeaways from the Iowa town hall

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was once thought to be the person who could take the GOP nomination from Donald Trump, but as of late the Florida governor is struggling to keep hold of second place.

DeSantis has been eclipsed in some surveys by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has turned the heads of voters still searching for an alternative to Trump.

"I think it's clear," DeSantis said during a CNN town hall in Iowa on Thursday. "Donald Trump is running for his issues. Nikki Haley's running for her donors' issues. I'm running for your issues."

DeSantis exuded confidence during an hourlong, CNN town hall Thursday night, with a week and a half until the pivotal Iowa caucuses. Haley's town hall started when his ended.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits for an interview with Brianne Pfannenstiel of the Des Moines Register and Dasha Burns of NBC News in the Des Moines Register Newsroom, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Political experts said the back-to-back events gave the Florida Republican another chance to contrast with Trump and Haley, as many speculate this GOP primary is becoming a try out for 2028.

"DeSantis needs to regain the reigns of momentum, and that's going to be extremely difficult to do in these last few days before Iowa," said Todd Belt, a professor and political management program director at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"You see DeSantis taking elements of Trump-ism and elements of the the traditional route, and he's trying to blend them together to be successful," he said.

Here are the big takeaways from Thursday's town hall.

Iowa high school shooting

Hours before the conversation with voters on Thursday, a sixth-grader was killed and five other people were injured by a 17-year-old gunman who opened fire at a high school in Perry, Iowa.

At the outset of the town hall, a voter wanted to know how DeSantis would address such tragedies without violating people's gun rights.

DeSantis said his heart is with the people of the small town, and he emphasized how in Florida his administration implemented behavioral threat assessments, "so that there can be an intervention."

January 4, 2024: Community members gather as they honor the victims of a shooting at Perry High School Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Wiese Park in Perry, Iowa.

"I was charged with implementing reforms to be able to provide security for schools," he said.

Story continues

"So we've done everything, like school resource officers, help with hardening, but also help identify students that are exhibiting really problematic behavior."

DeSantis did add how he supports immediate background checks for purchasing firearms. He said they, "should be instant" and that no one should go through "a mandatory waiting period" to buy a gun.

Dems want Trump, who isn't 'pro-life'

DeSantis is blitzing the Hawkeye State, where he is banking on a win and trying to keep up confidence despite mounting criticism that his campaign is in its final throes.

Part of his strategy is being more aggressive in criticizing Trump than at the outset of his White House quest in 2023.

DeSantis laid into the former president during the conversation on almost every issue that came up.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa.

"Democrats want Trump to be the candidate," DeSantis said. "They are going to talk about all the legal stuff, January 6—that will be what the election will be about. You don't want it to be a referendum on Trump and the past."

One striking moment was when the Florida governor accused Trump of betraying anti-abortion activists in the conservative movement when the former president criticized stricter state-level bans as a "terrible thing" last September.

CNN moderator Kaitlin Collins asked if he thought Trump wasn't "pro-life" on the subject.

"Course not," DeSantis said. "I mean, when you're saying that pro-life protections are a terrible thing, by definition, you are not pro life."

Homeownerhip and the American dream

Buying a home is becoming more difficult in the country, thanks to rising mortgage rates and a scarce housing inventory, which is irksome to voters−especially younger ones trying to build their lives.

The same thing goes for getting a new vehicle.

Open house in Clarksburg, Md., on Sept. 3, 2023. According to a new report from the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics, 27% of respondents ages 18-34 say homeownership is not an important aspect of the American dream.

A voter said her son doesn't believe he will be able to buy a home, and she asked DeSantis what he plans to do about it.

"The reason why we have high interest rates is because government has borrowed, printed and spent ungodly sums of money starting in March of 2020. Both parties are responsible for it," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said there is a need for more housing supply as well, adding how the American dream is slipping away for a younger generation.

"I think there's larger issues about people, young people, that are working hard, doing everything right and are falling behind," he said. "It's almost cost prohibitive to raise kids in this economy. That's taking the American dream away."

Jan. 6 rioters aren't patriots

America is approaching the third anniversary of the attack at the U.S. Capitol. When asked if the rioters were patriotic, DeSantis said they were not.

"That was not a good day for the country," he said.

DeSantis defined patriotism as when someone is "willing to put yourself out there and put service above self."

Jacob Chansley, aka QAnon Shaman, holds the American flag during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He also has gone by the name Jacob Angeli, which was used to charge and convict him for his role in the riot. Sentenced to 41 months in prison, he was released to a halfway house in March 2023.

DeSantis, a Navy veteran, quickly pivoted to talk about the need to uplift military service amid reported shortfalls in recruitment levels. He also noted how the country hasn't elected a president who has served since 1988.

"I will be an advocate for military service," he said. "I will talk about how that would be a worthy endeavor for young people to pursue."

Haley who?

DeSantis and Haley are set to square off on the debate stage next week while their respective camps launch bombs at each other.

On the trail, he has called her a "phony" who "doesn't have a core set of convictions." But during Thursday's nationally televised town hall, Haley rarely came up.

Polling shows DeSantis is in distant second behind Trump and with Haley nipping at his heels, according to a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll from December.

Republican presidential candidates former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (L) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participate in the NewsNation Republican Presidential Primary Debate at the University of Alabama Moody Music Hall on December 6, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Asked about the horserace aspect, DeSantis reminded the audience how the polls and analysis don't matter until voters have their say.

"Nobody's leading until you guys get to vote," he said. "So I actually believe in the process. I've gone to all 99 counties. I've shown up, I've answered questions. You'll see me on the debate stage next week here in Iowa."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeSantis says 'Democrats want Trump': 5 town hall takeaways