Desert tortoises capture lots of attention, care at Edwards
Young desert tortoises are thriving at Edwards Air Force Base as part of a head-start project that involves EAFB's environmental division.
Young desert tortoises are thriving at Edwards Air Force Base as part of a head-start project that involves EAFB's environmental division.
It’s a far cry from the $60 million compound where he used to live.
Britney Spears is "proud" of her recent weight loss and claims that she has lost two inches off her waist.
The former president's latest video had one very noticeable issue.
Tom Hanks says former President Trump winning a second term in the White House could indicate that America’s “journey to a more perfect union has missteps in it.” “I think there’s always reason to be worried about the short term,” the “Saving Private Ryan” star told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, when asked if he worries about…
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been reconnecting and Kate is doing well, though she may "never come back" to her previous role.
Real estate developer Curtis Bashaw is predicted to secure the nomination
The Wheel of Fortune stops spinning for longtime host Pat Sajak tomorrow, when his final show airs. But retirement is not in the offing. Sajak now plans to join friend and KHON-TV Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore for a stage production of Prescription: Murder that begins at the end of next month. The show is adapted from …
Queen Camilla didn't reciprocate the French president's wife's attempt to hold hands after laying wreaths
Former Attorney General William Barr called the New York hush money case against former President Trump an “abomination” in a Wednesday interview and said he was confident the guilty verdict will be overturned on appeal. “When people were talking about it, I said that the case was an abomination, and I didn’t think it was…
In what is thought to be the first encounter of its kind to be witnessed by scientists, a tiger shark has been spotted vomiting up a dead echidna whole off the coast of an Australian island.
The Prince of Wales revealed that his daughter had a challenge ahead
This video hits us right in the butt feels. Pat Sajak’s second-to-last episode of Wheel of Fortune airs Thursday (check your local listings) and features a touching tribute from his longtime co-host, Vanna White. “I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together,” White begins. “I don’t know how to put into words what …
Princess Beatrice paid a touching visit to Christie's to support Poppy Blackburn, a nine-year-old artist's first exhibition after recovering from leukemia. The royal surprised as she wore Meghan Markle's pleated skirt designed by Misha Nonoo.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent, the first cut in more than four years. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
King also praised best friend Oprah Winfrey's planning skills, writing, “Turns out she’s a pretty good wedding planner!”
The "Tonight Show" burned the far-right Republican with a "straitjacket" zinger.
Dennis Rodman also walked in the New York City show
The Florida Democrat poked fun at the House Oversight chair and the GOP's Biden impeachment inquiry.
Jimmy Fallon ridiculed the blunder with a mock ad for the GOP convention featuring the former president.