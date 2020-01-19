'He deserves to be there': Canadian baseball community wants Larry Walker in the Hall of Fame

Larry Walker's climb toward induction into the hallowed halls of the National Baseball Hall of Fame has been a slow one.

The gatekeepers to Cooperstown, the baseball journalists who cast the votes that determine which players go in and which ones don't, have been slow to embrace the Canadian outfielder's career and his indelible mark on America's game.





But at a recent banquet in Toronto, where a roster of Canadian baseball legends gathered for the Canadian National Team Awards, the verdict on Larry Walker was unanimous.

"You ask people in this room and he is the greatest," says Vancouver's Jeff Francis, a pitcher who spent 11 years in the major leagues, including eight with the Colorado Rockies, the team Walker had his best years after starting his career with the Montreal Expos. "Of course we're all biased and we want to see a Canadian get in, but I think the numbers speak for themselves."

"He has all of the personal accolades you could ask for for a guy to be in the Hall of Fame. He deserves to be there," adds former first baseman Justin Morneau, who along with Walker is one of only three Canadians to be named league MVP. Joey Votto, first baseman with the Cincinnati Reds, is the other. "Whether he is Canadian, American, Puerto Rican, he is a guy whose numbers stand up and his play stands up against anybody in the history of baseball."

WATCH | Jamie Strashin makes the case for Larry Walker on The National:

If he is inducted, Walker, now 53, would be just the second Canadian and first position player so honoured. Pitcher Ferguson Jenkins, from Chatham, Ont., was inducted in 1991.





For the native of Maple Ridge, B.C., this year is his last chance to join the exclusive club. To this point, Walker's candidacy since being put on the ballot in 2011 — he retired in 2005 — has been treated with relative indifference by voters, never coming close to the required 75 per cent needed for entry.

But this year could be different. According to Ryan Thibodaux, whose website tracks eligible voters, Walker is on pace for more than 85 per cent support of voters who have made their ballots public.

Baseball is game of numbers and statistics and Walker's have always been a source of controversy.

His most successful offensive seasons were played in the thin air of Coors Field in Denver, where the ball travels further, inflating offensive statistics. During Walker's decade-long run in Colorado he hit .384 at home, compared with only .280 on the road. But a deeper dive into Walker's numbers is illuminating and surprising at almost every turn.

Walker is one of only 21 players in history to be a member of the 300/400/500 club, finishing his 17 seasons with a .313 career batting average, a .400 on-base percentage and .565 slugging percentage.

He also amassed a long list of personal accolades:

three batting titles (1998, 1999, 2001)

seven Gold Gloves for his defence

383 home runs, including 49 in 1997

the 1997 National League MVP award

He could also run the bases, totalling 230 stolen bases for his career.

