A Design Lover’s Guide to Fly Fishing

The delicate form of angling is “so like the mathematics that it can never be fully learned,” 17th-century writer and linendraper Isaak Walton noted in The Compleat Angler, the sport’s enduring bible. Aesthetically speaking, it’s equally hard to beat: the natural beauty of its rivers; the glossy forms of its elusive salmon and trout; and the yards upon yards of ultrafine fishing line that its practitioners learn to handle with wizard-like aplomb.
“There’s an incredible beauty when you hit that timing correctly and the line goes out 150 feet, unrolling in front of you,” explains Manhattan architect and glass artist James Carpenter, whose firm’s résumé includes the Israel Museum and New York’s Fulton Street Transit Center. He manages to spend at least four weeks a year fishing for wild salmon and steelhead in locations as far-flung as Labrador, Iceland, and Patagonia—often with his daughter, Tei, who teaches architecture at the University of Toronto.
“My work is really all about light, and so the light on the water, the clarity on the water—I take a lot of that with me when I come back to the studio,” Carpenter says. Like the makers of his mostly custom-made fishing gear, he is a stickler for detail: “When you get to the pinnacle of some of that craft, it’s really quite extraordinary how well-tuned everything is. As a designer, that interests me.”
To be clear: The neophyte or more practical-minded angler can find everything he or she needs at Orvis or L.L. Bean. For others, here’s a design-centric shortcut into the sport’s more rarefied domains.
TACKLE
Rods
Ever-improving graphite rods have lowered the bar to entry in recent years, and Massachusetts-based Thomas & Thomas produces state-of-the-art examples for both fresh water and salt water. It also excels at the ultimate collector’s item, traditional handmade bamboo rods. Made of hard-to-source Tonkin cane, these elegant “sticks” require up to a year of waiting and are likely to gain value over time.
If bamboo is for classicists, then fiberglass is for nostalgic modernists. All the rage in the ’70s, “glass” rods are now undergoing a niche resurgence. Swedish architect Christian Hörgren, proprietor of Fine Tackle, brings a rigorous minimalism to the craft, not to mention unconventional materials such as cork bark and colored rubber.
Reels
For decades, the Porsche of fly reels has been New Hampshire–based Bogdan, known for its covetable combination of good looks and masterful engineering. The smoothness and strength of a Bogdan’s “drag,” the adjustable resistance that anglers rely on to tire out a struggling fish, has put these reels in a league of their own. The father-son outfit stopped producing in 2010; vintage examples are now furiously bought and sold online.
A custom reel from Utah-based Olson is “better mechanically than any you’ll come across,” Carpenter says. They scream when cranking or uncranking, a quality many anglers prefer; buyers have been known to wait three years or more to get one. Meanwhile, Dutchman Ari ‘t Hart (of ATH Designs) has been turning out futuristic-looking reels for decades, and is probably the only craftsman in his field to have had his work featured at MoMA.
Flies
The design and production (“tying”) of the sport’s featherweight artificial lures has been its signature art form since the Victorian era. The most attractive (if not effective) trout flies tend to be of natural materials and simply dressed. Salmon flies, which don’t imitate anything in particular, offer a flamboyant contrast; two vivid examples are the classic Green Highlander and Jock Scott flies. A vintage fly by a master tier (such as Megan Boyd or Marvin Nolte, rumored to keep his own silkworms) will likely run you three figures as opposed to one, and probably deserves to live in a frame and not a fly box.
GEAR
Boots and Waders
Simms makes some of the best waders on the market—they’re durable and breathable, and look good. Patagonia does, too, and its recent partnership with Oregon-based manufacturer Danner has resulted in lightweight hiking-style, full-grain leather boots that have raised the bar on waterproof angling footwear.
Fly Boxes
Aluminum cases from Richard Wheatley are the classic choice, especially for Anglophiles. C&F Design, a Japanese brand, has brought ingenuity to waterproof fly boxes in recent years, from its lightweight construction to its cleverly constructed foam interiors.
Headwear
A brimmed hat à la A River Runs Through It is for some anglers a bit much and for others the crowning glory of a carefully considered fishing kit. The 98-year-old Manhattan hatters Worth & Worth sells some of the most distinguished headwear out there.
THE REST
Lodging
The half dozen or so Eleven Experience resorts with access to prime fishing grounds are as advanced design-wise as anything in on the hinterland-hospitality landscape today, and leagues ahead of your conventional fishing lodge. Check out Deplar Farm on Iceland’s Troll Peninsula, a green-roofed haute-rustic lodge whose top-notch fishing program targets nearby lake char, sea trout, and Atlantic salmon.
The ultimate investment for any angler, of course, is an architect-built fishing retreat. For inspiration, check out award-winning Sol Duc Cabin. It’s on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, designed by Seattle-based Olson Kundig to help a client indulge his steelhead fishing habit.
Books
The angling canon is long on literary rumination and how-to books but comparatively short on quality coffee-table volumes. Two exceptions are Farlows Salmon Flies, an illustrated catalogue of selected specimens courtesy of the high-end London tackle shop, and The Fly Fisher, a contemporary overview from Gestalten that gives needed attention to the sport’s young, creative, and increasingly nonmale practitioners.
Fine Art
Rarely does sporting art merit serious attention, but prewar salmon-fishing scenes by 20th-century impressionist Frank Benson certainly do; likewise the fine watercolors of landscape artist Ogden Pleissner, who was at his peak in the 1960s and ’70s. Connecticut-based James Prosek paints and writes about game fish with artful precision—and, at 44, is very much in his prime.
