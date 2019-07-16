A Design Lover’s Guide to Fly Fishing

The delicate form of angling is “so like the mathematics that it can never be fully learned,” 17th-century writer and linendraper Isaak Walton noted in The Compleat Angler, the sport’s enduring bible. Aesthetically speaking, it’s equally hard to beat: the natural beauty of its rivers; the glossy forms of its elusive salmon and trout; and the yards upon yards of ultrafine fishing line that its practitioners learn to handle with wizard-like aplomb.

“There’s an incredible beauty when you hit that timing correctly and the line goes out 150 feet, unrolling in front of you,” explains Manhattan architect and glass artist James Carpenter, whose firm’s résumé includes the Israel Museum and New York’s Fulton Street Transit Center. He manages to spend at least four weeks a year fishing for wild salmon and steelhead in locations as far-flung as Labrador, Iceland, and Patagonia—often with his daughter, Tei, who teaches architecture at the University of Toronto.

“My work is really all about light, and so the light on the water, the clarity on the water—I take a lot of that with me when I come back to the studio,” Carpenter says. Like the makers of his mostly custom-made fishing gear, he is a stickler for detail: “When you get to the pinnacle of some of that craft, it’s really quite extraordinary how well-tuned everything is. As a designer, that interests me.”

To be clear: The neophyte or more practical-minded angler can find everything he or she needs at Orvis or L.L. Bean. For others, here’s a design-centric shortcut into the sport’s more rarefied domains.

TACKLE

Rods

Ever-improving graphite rods have lowered the bar to entry in recent years, and Massachusetts-based Thomas & Thomas produces state-of-the-art examples for both fresh water and salt water. It also excels at the ultimate collector’s item, traditional handmade bamboo rods. Made of hard-to-source Tonkin cane, these elegant “sticks” require up to a year of waiting and are likely to gain value over time.

If bamboo is for classicists, then fiberglass is for nostalgic modernists. All the rage in the ’70s, “glass” rods are now undergoing a niche resurgence. Swedish architect Christian Hörgren, proprietor of Fine Tackle, brings a rigorous minimalism to the craft, not to mention unconventional materials such as cork bark and colored rubber.

