Desisa, Chepngetich claim Marathon Runner of the Year awards

ATHENS, GREECE (NOVEMBER 8, 2019)

1. WIDE OF ASSOCIATION OF INTERNATIONAL MARATHONS AND DISTANCE RACES (AIMS) BEST MARATHON RUNNER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

2. AUDIENCE

3. WOMEN'S WINNER RUTH CHEPNGETICH (FROM KENYA) WALKING ONSTAGE

4. CHEPNGETICH ONSTAGE NEAR AWARD

5. MEN'S WINNER LELISA DESISA (FROM ETHIOPIA) WALKING ONSTAGE

6. DESISA RECEIVING AWARD

7. DESISA RAISING AWARD AND BOUQUET OF FLOWERS

8. DESISA MAKING ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

9. (SOUNDBITE)(English) MEN'S MARATHON RUNNER OF THE YEAR WINNER LELISA DESISA, SAYING:

"Last, I hope you to inspire, to inspire, a new generation of younger athletes. Hard training, run, are better for future, thank you very much."

10. WIDE OF AWARDS CEREMONY

STORY: Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa and Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich claimed the AIMS Marathon Runners of the Year awards Friday (November 8) in a ceremony in Athens.

The award, which was first given out in 2013 by the Association of International Marathon and Distance Races (AIMS), was a first for both Chepngetich and Desisa with the Ethiopian breaking the four year win streak of Eliud Kipchoge.

The 25-year-old Chepngetich and 29-year-old Desisa were both victorious in the marathon event in difficult conditions at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.





