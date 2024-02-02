DeSoto police search for kidnapped woman; suspect is a man she purchased food for

Authorities issued a missing persons alert and are investigating the kidnapping of a 37-year-old woman last seen Thursday afternoon, DeSoto police said in a social media post.

Police are looking for Lacey Lyn Overby, who was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Parkerville Road in DeSoto.

Overby was at a Taco Casa restaurant in Lancaster, purchasing a meal for a man who appeared to be experiencing homelessness, according to police. The man is considered a suspect, was described to police as Hispanic, bald male and between 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

Overby was last seen in her vehicle, a 2015 Silver Chevy Malibu with the Texas license plate KDY7339. She was wearing black scrubs and had her hair in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about the incident or about her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.