This Is Desperate Housewives Creator Marc Cherry's Intriguing Idea For A Reboot

Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry has admitted he’s got an idea in mind if the show were to make a return.

Since Desperate Housewives was made available to stream (on Disney+ here in the UK and on Hulu overseas), fans of the original show have been revisiting Wisteria Lane, with others discovering the laughs, drama and many, many scandals of the award-winning comedy-drama for the first time.

During a new interview with People magazine, Marc shared that if he were to bring back Desperate Housewives, it would be with a new cast of women, explaining: “The character I miss writing the most is actually Wisteria Lane.

“That was the most fun playground anyone in the history of television has ever had, because we owned the whole street. I know that street like the back of my hand.

“When someone shoots a commercial on that street, I know it instantly, because I know all those houses, I know the geography. It was such a fun place to write for.”

Marc Cherry on the set of Desperate Housewives KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

In fact, Marc said he’d considered setting a reboot of Desperate Housewives “in an earlier decade”, remarking: “I wonder if I could write Wisteria Lane in like, 1966.”

Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons beginning in 2004, with Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman and Eva Longoria as the series leads.

Over the course of its run, it became synonymous with its dramatic twists and stand-alone disaster episodes, which included a plane crash, a tornado and a supermarket siege.

Felicity Huffman and Kathryn Joosten both won Emmys for their performances, with nominations for cast members like Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Alfre Woodard, Shirley Knight, Dixie Carter, Laurie Metcalf, Polly Bergen, Beau Bridges and Brenda Strong.

