Desperate hunger in Tigray pushes thousands into the hands of kidnappers and people smugglers

If he had finished his education, Aregawy Tekle Birham, 23, believes he never would have left Tigray. Sitting on a stone step outside his old primary school in the mountainside village of Gendefru, Northern Ethiopia, Aregawy regretfully recounts his decision to migrate.

“I couldn’t get a job here because I only studied to grade 4,” he says, tugging dry stalks of grass from the ground and snapping them. “This school didn’t teach any further, and it was too expensive to travel to another. I thought I would find work in Saudi Arabia. But when I reached the border, they imprisoned me for three years.”

The only unusual part of Aregawy’s story is that he came home. The rest is common to thousands of young Tigrayans who are streaming out of the country. One regional survey found 29,600 15 to 35 year olds had left since Tigray’s war ended in November 2022. But this assessment only covered just over half of the region’s districts. There are 750,000 Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia of which 450,000 entered illegally, the UN estimates. From Arab states some try to reach Europe.

Many Tigrayan youths have lost all hope of a future. During the catastrophic two-year military operation launched by the Ethiopian Federal Government against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), invading forces pounded, burned and looted the region, decimating its infrastructure. Some 600,000 people died and 2.5 million were internally displaced.

The Federal Government imposed a de facto blockade over Tigray. It denied people access to banking services, fuel, telecommunication, electricity and limited humanitarian aid. In 2023, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and UN World Food Programme (WFP) suspended deliveries for five months after supplies were stolen. Officials later confirmed 1,400 people starved to death during this time.

The 2022 Pretoria Peace Agreement has not met all its aims. The Amhara regional government occupies Tirgay’s Western Zone, as well as areas in the south. Eritrean forces, which allied with the Ethiopian government, control Tigray’s northern border. A Tigrayan regional government officer, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of damaging relations with the federal government, told the Telegraph Tigray was effectively still cut-off as only one access corridor exists.

More foreign aid is needed to support 2.4 million school-age children - Gabriella Jozwiak

In addition to the war, the region is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network currently places Tigray in ‘emergency’ and ‘crisis’ categories for food insecurity. It is effectively on the brink of famine. The president of Tigray’s Interim Regional Administration Getachew Reda has warned 91 per cent of the population is at “risk of starvation”. However, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed denies the emergency exists. “There are no people dying due to hunger in Ethiopia,” he said in Parliament in February.

The true extent of the situation is difficult to gauge. The anonymous official said the region cannot afford to conduct a full needs assessment. “People are dying,” he said. “But we don’t have a figure.” In one drought-affected district his department had surveyed, rates of malnutrition among children aged under-five rose from 16 per cent in August 2023 to 29 per cent in March 2024. Globally nearly half of under-fives deaths are linked to malnutrition.

Despite this situation, Aregawy feels lucky. Aged 19, traffickers led him on foot with three friends for two months to the coast, then by boat to Yemen. “The brokers held us for a short time until our family sold their cattle to pay,” he explains. But at the Saudi border, Houthi forces detained them in a camp. “They tortured us,” Aregawy says quietly, too traumatised to describe the details. “They harassed us and beat us day and night.”

Such traffickers typically ask for 1m Birr (£13,600) ransom per person. As time passes, the rate increases. The average daily wage for an unskilled casual labourer in Tigray is about 190 Birr (£2.60). “No one could pay for me,” Aregawy admits.

Many migrants disappear. A chilling 2022 investigation by Human Rights Watch found evidence of mass killings along the Saudi-Libyan border from which Aregawy, miraculously, escaped. After three years, a friend’s relative in Israel agreed to pay. “The experience has had a very bad impact on me,” he says.

Tigray’s regional head of youth affairs Haish Subagadis fears migration levels are so high no one will be left to rebuild Tigray. One of the challenges to retaining youths has been to return them to classrooms closed for three years by war and Covid-19.

“Early adolescents are not going back to school,” Subagadis explains. Data from the Tigray Education Bureau suggests 47 per cent of children at primary level have re-enrolled. The rate more than halves to just 20 per cent for high school students.

Many youths have not returned to schools closed for three years by war and Covid-19 - Gabriella Jozwiak

The regional government has launched a catch-up programme of ‘accelerated learning’ for older students, cramming three years’ curriculum into one. But Subagadis says schools are ill equipped. “We don’t have enough materials – there are no books, libraries, labs, not even desks and chairs,” he says. During the war invading troops turned schools into military bases or destroyed them. In Tigray’s North Western zone, 97 per cent of schools sustained damage.

The Federal Government has not provided any financial support to repair the vandalism, according to Subagadis. “The budget allocated is not more than the salary for civil servants,” he says. “That is why there is no construction, no investment, not even recovery or reconstruction activities.”

But the greatest deterrent for pupils to attend school is hunger. Some 625 schools – a quarter of the total – currently risk closure because of food shortages.

Gendefru school principal Tesfay Gebre says hunger has led 27 children to drop out over the past two months. “Before the war there were 540 enrolled, now there are about 360,” he says. “Most of them come to school without eating anything. They often say they feel sick and want to go home. In class, they fall asleep at their tables or lose concentration.”

Many children arrive late, unable to summon the strength to walk. Some parents keep their children at home, or send them out to beg or forage for food. There have been cases of mumps in Gendefru, as poor nutrition weakens children’s immune systems.

One pupil, Birhan Abadi, is 15 but looks younger. Like her peers, her limbs are thin. She looks tired and her skin lacks lustre. Birhan is an eager student, but admits thoughts of food distract her lessons. “I feel hungry and think, will I get food when I go home?” she says.

Hungry children have dropped out of school - Gabriella Jozwiak

The situation at the school could turn around this month [June]. A school feeding programme funded by British charity Mary’s Meals International (MMI) will offer a daily, hot meal to each pupil. This will simultaneously tackle hunger, malnutrition and incentivise school attendance.

The charity has operated in Tigray since 2017. It reached 24,000 children in 36 schools before the war. But with current needs desperately high, has expanded to 114,000 pupils at 223 schools. MMI currently feeds more children than any other NGO or agency in Tigray.

The model has proved successful in other schools. Since feeding began in March at Ara Primary School in South Eastern Tigray, school attendance has risen from 380 registered children joining classes irregularly, to 453 at a 98 per cent attendance rate.

In the storage room containing giant sacks of FAMIX, the corn- and soy-based porridge dished out to the children, vice principal Gebregzebher Atsbeha suggests school enrolment could reach pre-war levels of 570. “So many children have enrolled because of the feeding programme,” he says. “We are currently processing more requests.”

The difference between Ara’s and Gendefru’s pupils is visible. At home time at Gendefru the pupils stroll quietly back towards their village, some loosely holding hands. But at Ara, they chase each other energetically into the arid fields, leaping and shrieking playfully.

A school feeding programme funded by a British charity will offer a daily, hot meal to each pupil - Gabriella Jozwiak

Head of Tigray Education Bureau Dr. Kiros Guesh told the Telegraph school feeding had become “priority number one”. While repairing damaged schools and replacing lost resources and teachers is imperative, children’s wellbeing comes first. This includes preventing children dropping out to migrate. “Saving the lives of these children is about more than educating them,” he says. “In the coming years, we may rebuild many schools. But I cannot recover a deceased child.”

Guesh says much more foreign aid is needed to support 2.4 million school-age children. Ethiopia’s federal government does not provide any funding for school meals and the regional government plays no role in how it distributes foreign aid, he added.

MMI founder and CEO Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow told the Telegraph low availability of locally grown food and difficult transport logistics makes providing meals challenging. But the main barrier to reaching more children was “the lack of attention paid by the world to the crisis in Tigray” making it difficult to raise funds.

For Aregawy, the feeding comes too late. But he believes it will help his 11-year-old brother. The little boy sitting next to him has an uncanny likeness to the former migrant.

“I will support my brother to continue his schooling with all my ability,” Aregawy says. “I advise young people who want to migrate to stay. I don’t want them to see what I have seen. I tell them: let’s change things here.”

