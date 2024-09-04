We Desperately Need This Extremely Camp Glastonbury Rumour To Be True

Cher performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this year via Associated Press

While some fans might still be recuperating from this year’s Glastonbury, reports are already flying around about who’ll be performing on the Pyramid Stage in 2025.

And folks, this latest rumour is a good ’un.

The Sun has reported that music icon Cher has begun “meaningful discussions” with Glastonbury organisers about performing in the coveted Sunday afternoon “Legends” slot last year.

Citing an undisclosed “music insider”, the tabloid claimed that the If I Could Turn Back Time singer is eyeing a string of UK shows next year to coincide with her 60th year of making music, and an appearance at Worthy Farm could well be among them.

And needless to say, fans are excited at the prospect (and, to be frank, so are we)...

MAKE THIS HAPPEN https://t.co/NDm8zcSnh1 — Jacqui Martin 😷 🧡 💙 (@jackolinemartin) September 3, 2024

I mean, she's probably the definitive Legends slot act right? Cheesy hits, singalong favourites and probably quite a fun show to boot

I'm stunned she's never done it before — William (@williamchapple1) September 3, 2024

1000% YES! — Steve Crem (@MrCrembo) September 4, 2024

Oh yes please!!! 🤞🤞🤞🤞 Would be awesome! — Kelly ♡ (@jpkelster) September 3, 2024

PLEASE LORD LET ME GET TICKETS (I deserve them more than anyone because I had the believe tour on cd at about 7 years old) https://t.co/YW85JBIoQV — 𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖆 (@lanasargeant) September 3, 2024

Cher confirmed in December last year that she was working on a new album in 2024, which she hoped to take on tour.

She’s also set to release her first autobiography, titled The Memoir Part One, later this year.

Recent “Legends” slot performers have included Diana Ross, Cat Stevens, Kylie Minogue and this year’s act, Shania Twain.

Foo Fighters perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 23, 2023. via Associated Press

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has already teased that next year’s event will be an exciting one, particularly as the festival is taking a year off in 2026.

“The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan because you almost have to fit two years into one,” she revealed in June. “We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting.”

Meanwhile, one group has already ruled itself out of performing at Glasto in 2025, despite widespread rumours to the contrary.

READ MORE: