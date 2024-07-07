‘Despicable Me 4’ Blasts Off to $122 Million Extended Box Office Opening

Universal/Illumination’s “Despicable Me 4” continues its series’ status as one of the most reliable franchises at the box office, earning $122.4 million over its 5-day opening.

Internationally, where the film started its rollout last weekend, the film has grossed $107.6 million to bring its global cume to $230 million, with $73 million coming from overseas this weekend.

While not to the extent of Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” several of the audience patterns that boosted that film were at play here, including heavy support from nostalgic Gen Z adults with 21% coming from the 18-24 demographic.

Estimates also slowly ticked up over the weekend thanks to substantial walk-up traffic driven primarily by Latino audiences, who comprised 39% of the opening weekend audience with 29% white and Black and Asian audiences coming in at 12% each.

At the start of the year, with so much uncertainty over the release slate due to strike-related delays, “Despicable Me 4” stood as one of the few surefire hits. It has fulfilled that promise as the lifetime grosses for the “Despicable Me” series now reaches $1.64 billion and will cross $2 billion as the film will ride its A CinemaScore and 90% audience Rotten Tomatoes score to long legs at the box office.

Elsewhere, “Inside Out 2” continues to blast up the all-time animation box office list, added $45 million to its domestic total over the extended weekend as its totals now stand at $533 million domestic, the third highest ever for an animated film, and $1.21 billion worldwide, the fifth highest for animation.

