Despite concerns from his own political party, Biden still says he's the man for the job

Confronted by his statements in 2020 about being a 'bridge candidate' to prepare the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders, U.S. President Joe Biden said the 'gravity of the situation' was what convinced him to seek re-election. He said he would only step aside for Vice-President Kamala Harris if he saw data that there was no way he could defeat former president Donald Trump. But, he concluded: 'No one's saying that. No poll says that.'