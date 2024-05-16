Despite harsh criticism, NC Senate passes bill banning masks in public

A bill that would prohibit North Carolinians from wearing masks in public spaces, even for health reasons, passed its third reading in the Senate Wednesday.

Titled Unmasking Mobs and Criminals, HB 237’s intent, Republican legislators say, is to criminalize wearing masks in public when being used to disguise one’s identity. The bill also has other provisions around protesting rules.

It was originally filed in May 2023, but since then has been taken up by the Senate coinciding with student protests breaking out around the country and on North Carolina campuses about the Israel-Hamas war.

Republican supporters of the bill say its purpose is simply to bring North Carolina back to pre-COVID rules where masks were not allowed in public spaces. The purpose, they state, is to protect communities from bad actors using masks to conceal their identity citing people taking advantage of current mask policies to intimidate people and ‘smash and grab.’

It’s faced intense opposition from Democrats, activists, immunocompromised people and the public.

Sen. Mike Woodard (D-Durham) called the bill a “half-baked cake” during the Rules and Operations Senate Committee meeting Wednesday. He said he wished it was being sent to the health committee where community members’ and the public’s concerns about health could be better addressed.

Sen. Mayfield (D-Buncombe) had concerns during the committee meeting too. She said a bill reverting back to pre-COVID laws makes no sense in a world that has been forever changed by the pandemic.

Several concerned residents and activists spoke at the meeting as well saying they wear masks daily, or in crowds, to protect themselves or family members from sickness due to being immunocompromised.

Tara Muller, policy attorney for Disability Rights North Carolina, said the bill’s current language would effectively bar many disabled North Carolinians from public spaces, although it may not be the intent. She hopes the language can be amended to accommodate for the needs of people with disabilities.

“Make sure that people who are subject to penalties for wearing a mask are wearing them for the sole purpose of disguising their identity, rather than for any other reason,” Muller said.

In an effort to address similar concerns, Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) proposed an amendment to address the safety of immunocompromised North Carolinians in the Senate session later that day.

"Even after we’ve dealt with a massive pandemic where 30,000 North Carolinians died of COVID, we are now trying to turn back time and ignore science and allow individuals who want to protect themselves, or to protect their loved ones, from wearing a mask,” Batch said.

There was talk in the committee meeting earlier that day of working with the House to amend the language to allow for people to use masks for health reasons, but on the Senate floor all three proposed amendments were rejected.

Further, supporters of the bill accused Democrats of fearmongering, saying this bill is not about banning masks for health reasons.

Additionally, this bill would criminalize people who intentionally impede traffic for a demonstration and would make the organizer of that event liable for injury that occurs.

Thus, activists are saying the bill is a direct threat to protest.

Deborah Maxwell, NAACP president for the North Carolina State Conference, said in a statement this week that the NAACP denounces the bill. She called it a “dangerous attack on protest rights.”

She further wrote in the statement, “This legislation is a thinly veiled attempt to suppress dissent in response to recent protests advocating for Palestinian human rights and against police brutality. By criminalizing protest tactics used by movements such as Black Lives Matter and pro-Palestinian groups, this bill aims to stifle legitimate expressions of public outrage and calls for justice.”

Protest organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation and Muslims for Social Justice Dana Alhasan said the bill is targeting free speech. Despite this, she said she will continue to organize and protest for Palestinians.

The bill ultimately passed in a 30-15 vote after lengthy discussion and debate and is now headed to the House.

