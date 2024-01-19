Despite hike for 2024, Essa maintains county's lowest tax rate

Despite having to pay more this year than last, residential property owners in Essa Township can take some solace in the fact they still have one of the lowest tax rates in Simcoe County.

They will have to pay an extra 5.91 per cent, or $43.95 per $100,000 of residential assessment, this year following council’s passing of the 2024 budget on Wednesday night during a special meeting at the Essa Township Administration Centre.

According to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC), the provincial body responsible for assessing and classifying properties in Ontario, the median assessment for all residential-class properties in Essa is $394,000.

Last year, the total tax collected on the median home in Essa was $2,926.58.

The 2024 budget will see the total tax collected increase to $3,099.75 — which is $173.17 more than 2023.

“The budget was a challenge,” Mayor Sandie Macdonald said after the vote to pass the budget was taken. “As everyone knows, with the cost of everything going up and the federal and provincial governments clawing back some of their grants, it was tough but our staff did an amazing job.”

According to Macdonald, Essa’s budget reflects the financial challenges facing the municipality and maintains the current level of services.

The township’s Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF) payment was reduced by 15 per cent. The township’s payment from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) was also cut by 15 per cent.

The township had to increase headcount slightly and has invested in a number of new vehicles, including a new snow plow and one-ton truck.

The municipality is planning road upgrades to the 5th, 8th, 9th and 10th Lines and the 5th Sideroad, as well as urbanization of Simcoe Street in Angus, which is a multimillion-dollar/multi-year project to install curbs and gutters to improve stormwater drainage, which will also help to lower future operational costs. Other upgrades include William and Stoddart streets in Thornton, and an environmental assessment as part of the 5th Line bridge replacement plan.

“We’re proud that we have been able to bring a balanced budget and to bring something we feel is the best that we could do with the monies that we have,” Macdonald said. “We are very small, so our resources are very small and that can be a challenge.”

Essa Township council passed the budget in two stages due to Deputy Mayor Michael Smith’s conflict of interest. He has a family member who works for the township’s parks and recreation department.

Smith recused himself from the vote relating to parks and recreation.

The 2024 parks and recreation budget of around $5.08 million represents approximately 14 per cent of the township’s total budget of $37.1 million.

It passed unanimously in Smith's absence.

The full council then voted on the remainder of the budget — which was a little over $32 million with a tax levy of $12,135,979.

It also passed with unanimous support.

“We feel where we have increased the budget is much needed and it wasn’t something that we took lightly knowing that it will cost the taxpayers,” Macdonald said.

Wayne Doyle, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BarrieToday.com