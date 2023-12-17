Despite major strides, Zimbabwe faces battle to end HIV for all

Zimbabwe is one of only five countries in Africa to have achieved ambitious United Nations targets on identifying and treating HIV infections. But as the country celebrates the milestone, organisations on the ground say significant gaps remain, with young people and LGBTQ+ communities still especially vulnerable.

The UN's 95-95-95 targets aim to ensure that 95 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of people who know they have HIV receive anti-retroviral treatment and 95 percent of people on treatment are virally suppressed, meaning they have only a low level of the virus.

Zimbabwe has reached those targets among adults, UNAIDS confirmed in its latest global update, alongside Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Marking World Aids Day earlier this month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrated impressive progress in Zimbabwe's fight against HIV and Aids.

Over the past ten years Zimbabwe recorded the highest decline in new HIV infections in east and southern Africa, he said, a fall of 78 percent. Meanwhile 99 percent of the 1.3 million people living with HIV in the country are now on anti-retroviral drugs.

Closing the gaps

According to outreach organisations, certain populations continue to fall between the cracks – notably young people.

