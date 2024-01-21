Despite Russian forces retaking a small hamlet, Ukrainian military says frontline holds firm

Battles at the front

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the village of Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast to pre-prepared positions where they are holding the line, Volodymyr Fitio, public relations head of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, announced during the national telethon program on Jan. 21.

The seizure of the village has no strategic value, he said.

About 45 people lived in Krokhmalne before the full-scale invasion. During the fighting, Russia destroyed the residential buildings in the village.

Read also: Russia intensifies attacks in Kupyansk sector, over 550 shells fired at villages and Ukrainian military positions in 24 hours

"A few hundred meters do not matter at all. It is temporary. The defenders have withdrawn to prepared fortifications," he stated.

Fighting along the front continues and Ukrainian Defense Forces are prioritizing saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

Read also: Russian forces continue offensive despite decreased attacks in Kupyansk sector

Ground Forces also noted that Russian propaganda loudly celebrates the capture of every meter, in order to demonstrate their "victories" and justify huge losses at the front. Since the beginning of January alone, Russia has lost more than 7,000 troops in the Khortytsia area alone, said Fitio.

The village of Krokhmalne in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv Oblast was occupied by Russians at the beginning of the invasion in 2022. During the Kharkiv offensive, the Defense Forces recaptured the village.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War published a new report on Jan. 21 stating that Russian forces had indeed advanced along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and captured Krokhmalne.

Geolocation footage also indicates that Russian troops have slightly advanced east of Ivanivka and east of Zolotarivka. Russian troops have also advanced southwest of Bakhmut and on the southern outskirts of Avdiivka, ISW wrote.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Jan. 21 that 80 clashes took place on the frontline over the day, most of them in the Kupyansk and Avdiivka sectors.

Story continues

OpenStreetMap

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine