Despite trade request, disgruntled forward Nick Robertson inks one-year deal with Maple Leafs as training camp looms

After reportedly requesting a trade out of Toronto this summer, which led to a contentious contract standoff, restricted free agent Nick Robertson has inked a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth $875,000.

Robertson potted 14 goals and added 13 helpers in 56 games last season. Since being selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL draft, Robertson has dressed in just 87 games for Toronto over parts of four seasons, tallying 17 goals and 34 points.

Numerous injuries, troubles on the defensive side of the puck, and a general lack of playing time under former head coach Sheldon Keefe have been the main reasons for Robertson's so-so production during his Leafs tenure. But when given the opportunity, the under-sized winger has put up goals and points at a fairly solid rate.

Last season, the 23-year-old finished with a plus-six goal differential, which was tied for 78th among all NHL skaters in goals for per 60 (1.32). Goals for per 60 measures how productive a player is relative to his average ice time. In that department, Robertson finished ahead of Flyers star Travis Konecny and former Leaf Nazem Kadri, to name a few, signalling that Robertson has generally put up decent numbers when healthy and given the chance to perform.

His 2.54 points per 60 last season also ranks among the NHL's best.

Nick Robertson, signed 1x$0.8M by TOR, is a young sniper who's put the puck in the net at one of the most efficient rates in the league while playing sheltered fourth line minutes. Plays at a high pace despite below-average skating. Should get a bigger shot this year. pic.twitter.com/zZxcvZ3cl0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 10, 2024

As of a couple weeks ago, Robertson and the Leafs looked to be in a stalemate regarding the forward's early-summer trade request, as TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported the two sides were both holding their ground as training camp drew closer.

"It's kind of at a standstill right now," Johnston said on popular Toronto sports radio program "OverDrive" in late August. "My understanding is Nick Robertson's desire to move on hasn't changed, but the fact remains he's a restricted free agent, he only has so many rights.

"Especially if he doesn't want to sign a contract and the organization decides not to move him, really all he could do is miss time and try to put pressure on the team that way. But obviously it comes at a cost to him, both in terms of getting up to speed in training camp and potentially playing games, and obviously a financial cost."

As Johnston mentioned, because of Robertson's contract status and lack of leverage, the Maple Leafs held all the cards in this negotiation and the subsequent trade request. If Robertson wasn't signed by December 1, he would've been forced to sit the entire season, which could have really put his full-time NHL player status in jeopardy.

The Leafs in the Nick Robertson situation https://t.co/VF9KfWcZQ9 pic.twitter.com/NfLMCnKtQE — lafferty lover (@MyGOATLiljegren) September 10, 2024

From Toronto's standpoint, if the Leafs do still plan on trading Robertson, the team can yield a much better return for the organization if the player is under contract — even for a year — as opposed to trading an unrestricted free agent.

At least one prominent NHL insider, Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, believes that despite the one-year deal, it's still more likely than not that Robertson gets traded before the season begins.

Despite new contract, belief is Nick Robertson is still more likely to be traded than open the season with the #Leafs.



There is still solid interest in Robertson. And it's always easier to trade an asset under contract as opposed to an RFA, which helped him sign. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 10, 2024

Making it easier for the Maple Leafs to potentially find him a new home could be the driving factor behind Robertson inking a relatively low-value, one-year deal with Toronto. However, a recent conversation with new head coach Craig Berube — along with the left side of the Leafs' forward group looking ripe with opportunity — could have also played a factor in Robertson's decision to sign just days ahead of training camp.

TSN's NHL insider Darren Dreger, who was a guest on Toronto radio program "First Up" on Monday, reported that Berube has assured Robertson an opportunity to play a prominent role with the team this season.

"I believe that they’re going to get something done, that Nick Robertson’s likely going to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs," Dreger said on the radio program. "This was a process, and that’s a word we always use around free agents at certain times of the year related to contracts.

“I know that he had conversations with Craig Berube, the new coach of the Leafs, and Berube assured him that, look, ‘take a look at our left side, man.’ Like, there’s nothing but opportunity in this lineup with the holes that they (the Leafs) have there. And I know that Berube assured Nick Robertson that he’d be given a chance. They like the skillset, as long as the hockey gods smile down on him and he can stay healthy, why wouldn’t you want to fight for a spot in the top-six, top-nine?” Dreger added.

There's plenty of opportunity for Robertson to take hold of a top-six role if he stays healthy and produces like he can, especially if Max Domi — who re-signed for four years this offseason — ends up sticking at the centre position. Unless he's traded before the 2024-25 season, Robertson will battle the likes of unproven left-wingers Matthew Knies, Bobby McMann, Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten for a consistent spot atop the Leafs' lineup.

Fans, of course, had plenty to say about Robertson's one-year deal after the summer-long holdout, with some feeling he overplayed his hand before realizing he really didn't have much power or leverage in the situation.

Many, however, understand how these negotiations work and were just glad to see both sides come to an agreement.

The Maple Leafs will open their exhibition schedule on the road on September 22 against the Ottawa Senators, before closing out the preseason at home versus the Detroit Red Wings on October 5.

Toronto will get things going for real when its regular season kicks off October 9 in Montreal.