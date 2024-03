Displaced Palestinians prepared for the start of Ramadan by decorating their tents in Rafah, Gaza, footage published on March 10 shows.

This footage was published by Gaza-based journalist Ayman al-Gedi and shows him putting up decorations.

“Despite the war, destruction, genocide, and sadness that befell us, we must put up Ramadan decorations and their joyful atmosphere,” he wrote. Credit: Ayman al-Gedi via Storyful