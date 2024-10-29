Destination Canada | Morning Blend

Conde Nast Traveler

Chicago is consistently voted one of the best large cities in the United States, and our readers called special attention to its friendliness this year. The Windy City epitomizes that famous “Midwest nice” you’ve heard about—a rare treat in a city this size—and locals are always willing to go the extra (magnificent) mile to recommend their favorite place to eat or offer directions with a smile. From its vibrant food scene to its abundance of diverse neighborhoods, Chicago’s approachable vibe makes it easy for travelers to feel at home the second they arrive.