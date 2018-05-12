‘Destiny 2’ Spire of Stars Walkthrough & Guide - How to Beat the Raid & Boss

Destiny 2 players just got their hands on the new Spire of Stars Raid Lair, and it’s extremely difficult. This time around the minimum 370 Power Level is basically required, so be prepared to die if you’re not ready. That being said, here’s a full walkthrough of all the major phases. We’ll tell you which orbs to pass, which platforms to jump to and how to beat the final boss.

Optimal team compositions are still being worked out, but we highly advise having two Warlocks and two Titans in your party. Ability-wise, that will help you do the most damage in the end.

Trending: Abraham Lincoln Artifacts May Be Sold To Pay Back Presidential Library's Loan

PHASE 1: STATUE GARDEN

You’ll start Spire of Stars in a room with four pillars and a huge cauldron in the middle. With that in mind, assign one team member to each pillar and have the remaining two members on add control. A ball spawns in the back of the room. Walk over to pick it up. Throw it into the Cauldron to start the step.





The main feature of this phase is the white Greed wisp coming from each of the pillars. If you’re engulfed in Greed while standing on a pillar, you’ll die in 15 seconds. Holding the ball for too long can also kill you. Given those limitations, the goal is to stand on each of the four pillars and pass the ball around in a clockwise or counterclockwise fashion till the pillar stops rising. So, use the ball to elevate the pillar, pass it to the next person, they catch it and get on their pillar. Do this until all four pillars are fully raised and toss the ball into the Cauldron. If you take too long to do so, the pillars will start to sink. Do this three times and the phase is over.

Destiny 2 Ball toss More

Bungie/Activision

As for add control, be aware that high-level enemies spawn about halfway through the process. It’s also good to have a teammate standing by the statue to toss the ball to the first player at the start of each toss cycle.

SIMPLE PLATFORMING

For the next phase you’ll drop down through the newly opened hole and keep going till you reach the Power Conduit Room. Keep following the path till you get here.

Destiny 2 Jumping Puzzle More

Bungie/Activision

Head through the back room to the right, and you’ll see a terminal with a lever to pull. It deploys a bridge so you can start jumping. You’ll come to an unavoidable lever in the middle of the puzzle that requires two teammates, and the third is at the top of a string of rotating platforms. Three players must be nearby to pull the final lever. All the lights turn green, and you’ll be offered entry to the next area.

Story Continues