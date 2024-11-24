Destiny's Child reunion! Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland support Michelle Williams on Broadway

Destiny's Child fans are feeling so good, so good, so good after a reunion of the iconic girl group.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland turned out to support former bandmate Michelle Williams, who is performing in "Death Becomes Her," which opened Thursday on Broadway.

In an Instagram reel posted Saturday, Beyoncé shared a montage of pictures and videos from the outing, including snapshots of the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer holding the playbill and opening it up to show off Williams. Another photo captured Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams embracing. Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles joined her at the show.

The reel was set to Beyoncé's song "II Most Wanted," which includes the lyrics, "I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die." Fans were delighted by the reunion, with one commenting on Beyoncé's post, "I love how y’all love each other. The sisterhood is so beautiful!"

Destiny's Child formed in 1990 and consisted of Beyoncé, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett before becoming a trio of Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams. In 2004, the group released its final album, "Destiny Fulfilled."

In 2013, they reunited when Rowland and Williams joined Beyoncé for her Super Bowl halftime show. They also performed together at Coachella music festival in 2018.

Beyoncé breaks the internet again: All 5 Destiny's Child members reunite in epic photo

Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé perform during the Stellar Awards on March 28, 2015.

Beyoncé, Rowland, Williams, Roberson and Luckett previously reunited in a picture shared in January, which appeared to have been taken backstage at one of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour shows.

Look back: Destiny's Child dropped classic album 'The Writing's on the Wall' 25 years ago

Also in January, Tina Knowles revealed on Instagram that Destiny's Child sang to her for her 70th birthday.

"I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny's Child. How amazing is that?" she said in the clip.

All five Destiny's Child members attended the premiere of Beyoncé's concert film "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé."

Contributing: Caché McClay

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Destiny's Child reunion! Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams