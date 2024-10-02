Destroyed Bridges Plunge Into Water After Hurricane Helene

Bridges plunged into the water in Erwin, Tennessee, after deadly Hurricane Helene caused significant damage in the state’s Upper East region, video from October 1 shows.

In the video, Interstate 26 bridges in Erwin are cut off, with part of both bridges plunging into the water, covered in trees and other debris.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it anticipated the damage to state owned-bridges would run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, and result in months of closures. Credit: @MarkNagiTDOT via Storyful

Video Transcript

