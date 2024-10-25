Destruction Seen in Aftermath of Attack That Killed 3 Media Personnel in Southern Lebanon

An Israeli attack near the southern Lebanese town of Hasbaya killed three media personnel, local media reported on Friday, October 25, drawing condemnation from press freedom groups.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the overnight strike killed Al Manar TV cameraman Wissam Qassem, as well as Al Mayadeen TV photojournalist Ghassan Najjar and broadcast engineer Mohammad Reda.

Another four journalists were injured in the strike, Al Mayadeen TV said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement to AFP that the strike is “under review,” according to reports.

Video captured by Sky News Arabia journalist Darine El Helwe shows rubble covering the floor of the compound where the attack occurred and part of the ceiling missing. Credit: Darine El Helwe via Storyful

