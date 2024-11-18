Destructive Storm Damages Homes and Disrupts Power in New South Wales

A severe storm brought heavy rain and damaging winds to parts of New South Wales on Sunday, November 17, according to state emergency services.

This footage showing the intense weather was taken by Chris Isaac, who was in Carinda.

The mayor of the Walgett Shire local government area, Jason Ramien, told the ABC that Carinda was in a “fair mess” as reports indicated there was “damage to multiple buildings right across the town.”

The NSW State Emergency Service said that at least 12 properties were “severely damaged and uninhabitable,” with a local pub, pizza store, and a general store also affected.

A local news report said multiple homes in the town were left without power. Credit: Chris Isaac via Storyful

