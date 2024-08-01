Destructive thunderstorm in Omaha was largest outage event in OPPD’s history
Omaha Public Power District says Wednesday's destructive storm was the largest power outage event in its history.
Omaha Public Power District says Wednesday's destructive storm was the largest power outage event in its history.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A landslide of debris piled 30 metres high and 600 metres long has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior, creating a lake that officials say could give way.
A duo of bear cubs was captured on camera trying their hands, or paws, at a backyard ninja course in California.
It wasn't until Friday, July 26 that the village was deemed safe enough for officials and media crews to enter and view the extent of damage caused by the blaze that roared through the town perched in the Canadian Rockies.
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
Here’s a look at your monthly weather outlook across Canada
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says it had to kill two black bears on July 24 after the bears tried to access coolers and tents at a popular music festival in B.C.Conservation officers say they received multiple reports of bears accessing tents in the Shambhala festival area in the days leading up to the festival."A COS trap was set nearby, but no bears were captured," the service said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "Additional reports of bears frequenting the festival site
An eastern Ontario family says they consider themselves lucky after a tornado ripped through their farm near Perth, Ont., last week, destroying their three barns but sparing their home. Mackayla Brady and her husband were standing on their porch last Wednesday when they saw dark clouds and heavy rain roll in.It wasn't until the wind picked up that they knew it was serious."We had big red barn doors that went to 90 degrees, and I'm talking like massive doors," Brady said. In a matter of minutes,
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
EDMONTON — A fire rampaging through Jasper National Park remained out of control Wednesday, while officials worked to restore power and water in the park's townsite and to hash out a plan for vacationers to retrieve their stranded camping trailers.
Industry executives have called the disclosure standards in Bill C-59 "so vague as to lack meaning."
A big roadblock to offshore wind power is getting approval for onshore transmission lines. But what if there were fewer connection points, and power could flow both ways? Plans are underway.
Meteorologist Devon Lucie steps us through the latest changes coming in the tropical forecast where changes to track and timing for a potential system means small chances for potential impacts on Louisiana, then turns towards our local weather where isolated daily showers and storms and dangerous heat will continue through the rest of the week and into next week too.
The Jasper fire reinforces the risks that climate change and related extreme weather events pose to Canada’s world heritage sites.
Hydrogen has been touted as the miracle solution to decarbonization, but not everyone agrees, particularly when it comes to transportation.
Europe is the fastest warming continent on Earth and death records are showing the impact.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Carlotta has formed in the eastern Pacific, but is moving away from Mexico, forecasters said Wednesday.
A shortage of gas needed to fly certain small aircraft has grounded some B.C. businesses and their customers. Sara Langlois with Skydive Salmon Arm said her team learned about the shortage about two weeks ago."At the moment, we are shut down until the fuel situation gets sorted," she told CBC's Daybreak South host Chris Walker Tuesday morning. She estimates it costs her business about $3,000 a day — however, she says the business only operates on weekends. Avgas is the aviation fuel used in smal
(Bloomberg) -- Barcelona recorded its hottest ever day as a heat wave engulfs Spain, while London saw its highest temperature so far this year.Most Read from BloombergKamala Harris Wipes Out Trump’s Swing-State Lead in Election Dead HeatIntel to Cut Thousands of Jobs to Reduce Costs, Fund ReboundUkraine Receives First F-16 Fighter Jets After Long WaitLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedIran’s Leader Orders Retaliatory Strike on Israel, NYT SaysSpain’s second-biggest ci
Norm Rosene with the North Valley Animal Disaster Group checks on animals whose owners had to flee the Park Fire in California and have not been able to return to their homes. (AP Video: Ty ONeil)