Destructive Wildfire Forces Evacuations in San Bernardino

An uncontained wildfire, named Edgehill Fire, destroyed “at least five homes” in San Bernardino, California, on Monday, August 5, according to local news reports.

Footage shared by X user @frostedjakes22, otherwise known as Jacob, shows a Cal Fire helicopter dropping water over flames and a thick cloud of smoke located dangerously close to homes in San Bernardino.

Local authorities issued evacuation orders for residents in nearby areas.

According to Cal Fire reports, the Edgehill Fire broke out shortly before 2:40pm on Monday at the Beverly Drive and W Edgehill Road intersection.

San Bernardino County Fire said it posed an imminent threat to numerous homes. Credit: @frostedjakes22 via Storyful