NEW DETAILS EMERGE ABOUT ABANDONED BABY

- People
American Woman Found Chained to a Tree in India Went Without Food for 40 Days, Was Allegedly Left to Die
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
- People
A Social Worker Accidentally Knocked on Wrong Door. Man Who Answered Allegedly Stomped Her to Death: Police
Maria Coto, 56, died after suffering severe brain bleed, brain swelling and multiple facial fractures in May, per authorities
- USA TODAY
14 sex buyers arrested, 10 victims recovered in human trafficking sting at Comic-Con
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
- The Daily Beast
Starving American Yoga Student Chained to Tree ‘For 40 Days’
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
- CBC
Man charged with murder after Markham woman's remains ID'd
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
- PA Media: UK News
Man convicted over death of ‘horrifically tortured’ radio DJ
A post-mortem examination revealed 94 separate injuries on Mehmet Koray Alpergin’s body.
- CNN
White woman who wrongfully accused ‘Groveland Four’ of rape in Jim Crow-era South dies at 92
A White woman who falsely accused four Black men of rape in the Jim Crow-era South in 1949 has died at the age of 92.
- The Hill
Harris faces calls to address mass incarceration, drop prosecutor vs. criminal line
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
- CBC
Crown stays charge against Sask. man accused of possessing stolen cattle from Alberta
In a surprise twist, a Saskatoon prosecutor stayed the charge mid-trial against a man accused of possessing $25,000 worth of missing Alberta cattle.On Wednesday afternoon, Paul Scott stayed the charge against Alvin Hamm after hearing from two witnesses in the morning. Scott said he made the decision "because there was no likelihood of a conviction."Hamm was charged after 10 animals were found in a pasture near Martensville, just north of Saskatoon. "There were going to be a lot of questions invo
- The Canadian Press
Police clash with a violent crowd gathered near the site of UK stabbing attack that killed 3 girls
LONDON (AP) — Far-right protesters fueled by anger and false online rumors hurled bottles and stones at police, wounding more than 20 officers Tuesday outside a northwest England mosque near where three girls were fatally stabbed a day earlier.
- USA TODAY
Florida dad accused of throwing 10-year-old daughter out of car near busy highway
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
- PA Media: UK News
Man found guilty of attempted murder after pushing postman onto Tube tracks
Kurdish migrant Brwa Shorsh, 24, shoved stranger Tadeusz Potoczek, 61, at Oxford Circus Underground station in central London on February 3.
- People
Man Arranged to Meet His Newborn for the First Time. Then He Ambushed the Infant and Family, Killing 2
Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed in 2021 by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, who also tried to set his infant on fire
- The Canadian Press
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A 52-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
- The Canadian Press
Massachusetts man gets consecutive life terms in killing of police officer and bystander
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday to consecutive life terms for killing a police officer and a bystander, following emotional testimony from family and colleagues about the suffering the murders caused.
- CBC
3 people face 2nd-degree murder charges after man found dead on Golf Avenue
Bradley Morrell, left, and Jason Wells are facing second-degree murder charges following an incident on Wednesday that police say left a man dead outside a house on Golf Avenue. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Three of the four people who were taken into custody in relation to a homicide on Golf Avenue in St. John's a day ago have been charged with second-degree murder.Bradley Morrell, 41, Jason Wells, 50 and Veronica Whalen, 36, appeared in provincial court Thursday morning. The fourth person — a woman —
- USA TODAY
Toddler fatally mauled by 3 dogs at babysitter's home in Houston
Houston police said the 2-year-old girl was attacked inside a home by 3 Rottweilers where she was being babysat.
- Miami Herald
‘Violent’ passenger says he ate 10 weed edibles, tries opening plane doors, feds say
His dangerous behavior forced the flight to land in Salt Lake City, feds say.
- CNN
A third girl has died in the UK after one of the worst attacks on children in decades. Here’s what to know
The United Kingdom was left shaken after two children were stabbed to death and nine others were injured in a knife attack in Southport, in one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades.
- Associated Press
Extortion and gang violence are hitting even big corporations and business leaders in Mexico
Even Mexico’s largest corporations are now being hit by demands from drug cartels, and gangs are increasingly trying to control the sale, distribution and pricing of certain goods. On Monday, the head of the business chambers' federation in Tamaulipas state, across the border from Texas, gave television interviews complaining about drug cartel extortion in the state. Hours later on Tuesday, Julio Almanza was shot to death outside his offices in the city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.