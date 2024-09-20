Details on Kentucky’s new Buc-ee’s location: Where it will be, when it will open

Kentucky’s eager beaver infestation is growing.

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based convenience store and gas station with a cult following, released new details about plans to open a third location in the Bluegrass.

The chain plans to break ground early in 2025 on a location in Oak Grove, just south of Hopkinsville in Christian County in Western Kentucky near Fort Campbell and the Tennessee border.

Buc-ee’s travel center’s mascot is a beaver, and it’s seen on all of its merchandise.

“After a long courtship, Buc-ee’s is thrilled to finally be an official member of the Oak Grove community,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate and development, in a statement. “Construction should begin some time in the first quarter of 2025; completion is expected first half of 2026.”

Buc-ee’s will be coming to the southeast corner of I-24 and Pembroke-Oak Grove Road, according to a spokesperson.

The new store is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area and will draw lots of travelers off the interstate in search of Beaver Nuggets and barbecue.

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based chain, opened its first Kentucky location in Richmond. The travel center sells the famous Beaver Nuggets as well as the house jerky and other items.

Randy Pauly, Buc-ee’s director of barbecue, holds up a slab of brisket at the company’s new travel center in Richmond, Ky., on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Buc-ee’s prides itself on its massive clean bathrooms, vast array of gas pumps, and voluminous fudge and jerky selections.

Clean bathrooms are a hallmark of Buc-ee’s travel centers.

The Buc-ee’s travel center in Richmond, Ky., has a 53,000-square-foot building and 120 gas pumps.

Buc-ee’s locations open in Kentucky

There already are two Buc-ee’s in Kentucky: One opened in Richmond in 2022 on I-75 and one opened on I-65 in Smiths Grove earlier this year.

In addition to a “wall of jerky,” the 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel center in Richmond, Ky., also has a “jerky bar.”

Freshly made fudge is available at the new Buc-ee’s travel center in Richmond, Ky.

