Detective drama Shetland returns to BBC for two new seasons

Popular detective drama Shetland is to return to the BBC for two further seasons.

Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will reprise their roles as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh.

Filming on the next season - the programme's ninth - will get underway across Scotland later this month.

Ms Jensen said she was "thrilled" to be playing the part of Detective Calder again.

The BBC said that Shetland was the second biggest drama of the year in Scotland across all channels and streamers in 2023, behind only Happy Valley.

The last season averaged seven million viewers and was the first to feature Ms Jensen in the leading role, after she replaced Douglas Henshall and his character Jimmy Perez.

Ms Jensen said: "The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue.

"The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to."

Ms O’Donnell said that she "could not be happier" about returning.

She added: "Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that."

Series regulars Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora) are also confirmed to return.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said the news showed the corporation was "further strengthening" its commitment to the programme, which first aired in 2013.

The latest series will be written by Paul Logue and Denise Paul and will be produced by Silverprint Pictures.

Filming is scheduled to take place throughout both 2024 and 2025.