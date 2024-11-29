Detective killed in line of duty after responding to armed person leaving Chicago-area bank: police

An Illinois police detective was killed in the line of duty after responding to a report of an armed suspect who was leaving a bank, according to his department.

Oak Park Police detective Allan Reddins died after being shot in the left side when he responded to a call about the unidentified suspect, who was armed while leaving the bank in Oak Park, just outside of Chicago, police said.

"The Village of Oak Park extends its deepest condolences to Detective Reddins’ family, friends and colleagues within the Oak Park Police Department and the wider law enforcement community as they process the grief caused by this senseless act of violence," the department wrote in a news release.

Reddins found shot after police were called to bank for report of armed person

Police were initially called to the area for a report of an armed person leaving the bank, the department said in a release.

The Oak Park Fire Department responded to the bank at 9:36 a.m. local time for a report of shots being fired and found Reddins had been shot in the left side.

The suspect was also shot in the leg and was taken into custody, police said. Police did not specify who shot the suspect.

Along with Reddins, the suspect was also taken to Loyola University Medical Center after the incident, according to the department. Reddins was pronounced deceased at 10:10 a.m., while the suspect remains in stable condition, police said.

Who was Detective Allan Reddins?

Reddins, 40, was a Chicago resident who was sworn into the Oak Park Police Department in May 2019, the department said.

Reddins’ death marks the first line of duty death for the Oak Park Police Department since 1938, according to the release.

