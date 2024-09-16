Detectives arrest man accused of homicide after three Lodi residents found dead in home

San Joaquin County investigators on Saturday arrested a man accused of killing three people found dead with gunshot wounds three months ago at a Lodi home.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Steven Guerrero Jr. on suspicion of homicide — three counts — and burglary, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of the three victims were found June 8 at the home in the 1500 block of East Mettler Road, an unincorporated area of Lodi.

Sheriff’s officials said concerned family members reported they had not been able to reach the residents at the home for more than a week. Deputies arrived and found the three adult residents dead, each with fatal gunshot wounds.

“The (homicide) investigation immediately led our detectives to believe that it was a targeted incident, and they had evidence leading them to a suspect,” sheriff’s officials said Monday in a Facebook post.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office did not inform the public the three residents had been killed in a shooting nor did detectives announce they were looking for a suspect. Sheriff’s officials said on Monday they made the decision to not release information for fear it would jeopardize the “integrity of the investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office had not released the names of the victims. Heather Brent, a sheriff’s spokeswoman, said more information about the victims and the homicide investigation was expected to be released Monday afternoon at a news conference.