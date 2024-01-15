Detectives investigate shooting death of man in Lake Worth Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man dead after hearing gunshots early Sunday in Lake Worth Beach.
Former Palm Beach Police Department officer Bethany Guerriero is facing a lawsuit for pulling a gun on a man who called police for help.
Toronto police and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) say they're investigating after videos of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head around the time of a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday circulated on social media.The video, which was shared on platforms like Reddit and X, appeared to show a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending another person on the ground and kneeing them in the face as they restrain them, before holding their head down on the floor in a puddl
Shanda Tansowny says her brother loved talking with farmers. Chris Hawkins went to a Saskatchewan farm in August 2022 to find work, says his sister. Butthe farm's owner and a family member allegedly beat him bloody and bound him with cable ties. Hawkins, a 45-year-old former agronomist, died about a month later from what the Saskatchewan Coroners Service said were complications from pre-existing health problems. "His whole entire career, when he was capable of having that, was always based on th
Tierra Horn’s family members said she was in a “very toxic” relationship before her body was discovered.
Louis Wright spent 35 years in a Michigan prison for a crime he didn't commit. The state will now pay him for that time.
Charity Fleury cried out between sobs in a Manitoba courtroom last month as she described the "unimaginable horror" of her 10-month-old daughter's murder by a man Fleury trusted to care for the infant."It will without a doubt haunt me for the rest of my life," Fleury said, reading her victim impact statement at Robert Alexander Bear's sentencing in the northern town of The Pas on Dec. 15."I don't know how anyone could be so cruel, to take my daughter's life — someone who claimed to care about he
“I was screaming ‘my baby, my baby, he’s on a ventilator, my baby is in here,’” the boy’s mother said.
Andri Tambunan/AFP via Getty ImagesA Pennsylvania police officer who was charged with rape and other related offenses this week allegedly told his victim the assault was an accident. Officer Justin Hain with the Steelton County Police Department is accused of assaulting the woman on Wednesday, and he was charged Thursday, according to PennLive. Citing court documents, the news outlet reports that Hain was in the home of the woman, and after she came out of the shower, he allegedly ripped off her
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday defended the qualifications of special prosecutor Nathan Wade in the state’s case against former President Trump, marking her first public remarks since allegations of misconduct involving Wade were weighed against her last week. Willis, speaking Sunday with a congregation at the Big Bethel AME Church ahead…
Three people were arrested Saturday at the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 where demonstrations are prohibited, Toronto police say.In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police said the three people were arrested and removed from the overpass — one was arrested for mischief while two were arrested for obstructing police.In the tweet, police reminded members of the public that demonstrations or congregation of individuals on the bridge "are not permitted."Police said the overpass remained open.On
VANCOUVER — Undercover police investigating the murder of a 13-year-old girl in British Columbia disguised themselves as tea marketers to secretly collect the DNA of about 150 Kurdish community members, court recordings reveal. Homicide officers said the DNA was obtained at a 2018 Kurdish New Year celebration in Burnaby, where police handed out free tea samples in numbered cups that were later swabbed for DNA in a sting that identified a brother of the suspect. That led to the arrest of Ibrahim
Under the stage name T-Sav, Tyrel Hieu George Mahoney Nguyen drew on his experiences as a gangster to make music.He may never win a Grammy, but the Surrey man's lyrics did help earn him two life sentences this week from a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found one of Nguyen's songs was essentially a thinly-veiled confession to the 2017 murder of gangster Randeep (Randy) Kang.The music video — along with testimony from a key police witness — was part of a body of evidence that convinced Justice Miria
Delay seems more likely than dismissal in the 2020 election interference case.
Robert O’Brien, Andrew Kelly and Donna Marie Brand killed Caroline Glachan in West Dunbartonshire on August 25 of that year.
Review finds failings by police and council into grooming scandal in Rochdale
Ecuador's police and military on Sunday were aiming to restore order inside the country's dangerous prisons where dozens of staff were held hostage by inmates amid an uptick in violence in the Andean nation. Images on social media shared by Ecuadorean armed forces showed shirtless prisoners on their knees with hands on their heads as armed soldiers entered the seven jails that were the scenes of a hostage crisis that ended Saturday evening. Security forces were conducting searches and regaining control of the prisons, the military said.
Joe Biden's comments follow a second US strike on the Houthis, who have attacked shipping in the Red Sea.
MORIN-HEIGHTS, Que. — Quebec police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old following a Friday night fall from a ski lift in the town of Morin-Heights, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal. Sgt. Catherine Bernard says police were called to the local ski resort at around 10 p.m. for an incident involving a teen. Bernard says ski resort employees and first responders tried to resuscitate the boy until he was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are working t
Commentary with a historical twist by Fresno State Professor Andrew Fiala.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spoke at a church in Atlanta Sunday morning where she gave emotional and passionate remarks that appeared to acknowledge for the first time the affair allegations leveled against her last week, while also defending the special prosecutor she brought in for the election interference case against Donald Trump. "I hope for y'all this week I don't look like what I've been through," she joked as she spoke Sunday at the Big Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church during a service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. One of former President Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to dismiss the indictment against him and disqualify DA Willis, alleging she "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with one of the top prosecutors she brought in to work on the case, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them.