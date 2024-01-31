Detectives seek surveillance footage, evidence tied to Canton man's death
Canton police continue to search for evidence in the shooting death of Elvin Carter, 45. He was found shot to death a quarter mile from his home.
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Almost exactly one year ago, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was attacked by a group of teens in a hallway of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. No one expected it to be the last week of her life.
Prosecutors said Bazn Berhe plotted the 2021 murder of Hernan Leiva before attacking him in the parking lot of the Target store where they both worked
It was an emotional day in court for a soft spoken Calgary woman who testified she was raped by Richard Mantha in 2020, when she was grieving the death of her husband. The woman, whom CBC News will identify as JW, was the fourth woman to testify at Mantha's trial. There are seven alleged victims in total. Mantha, 59, faces 20 charges and is accused of targeting vulnerable women who were in Calgary's sex trade and/or struggled with drug addiction. JW told Justice Judith Shriar that she was addict
Italian Ilaria Salis has reportedly endured harsh conditions in a Budapest jail while awaiting trial.
Five men have been arrested and charged in connection with the grisly killings of six people discovered shot – and some of whom were also burned – last week in a remote area of Southern California’s Mojave Desert.
The man decided to use the women’s restroom after finding the men’s restroom was full, police said.
The convicted "That '70s Show" actor will be first eligible for parole in 2042 – when he's 66 The post Danny Masterson Moved to Maximum-Security California State Prison That Once Held Charles Manson appeared first on TheWrap.
Mohamed Al-Rahawi says confronting a supposed taxi who tried to scam him out of his debit card cost him the mobility of both his legs for months. The man is speaking out, as Toronto Police issue a warning over the ongoing scam, which cost victims $40,000 dollars in recent months. Noor Ra’fat Ibrahim reports.
Detectives on the hunt for now-convicted Kaitlin Armstrong reveal how they used a yoga instructor advert to lure her out
Justin Mohn of Middletown Township was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in a Bucks County court, where a judge ordered to the 32-year-old to remain in custody, the district attorney's office said in a statement. On Tuesday evening, police went to the family's Middletown Township home after receiving a call from Mohn's mother. There they found Mohn's 68-year-old father Michael decapitated in a bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and a knife and machete in the bathtub, the prosecutor said.
Mahek Bukhari set a plan in motion to silence her mother’s former lover after he threatened her family with blackmail, Holly Evans writes
Ali Zacharias says her French bulldog was taken in a dognapping in Los Angeles. In a video, she jumps on the hood of the car to try and save her pet.
A Florida woman sued Lyft earlier this month, alleging that she was raped by her Lyft driver in 2019 and that the assault resulted in the birth of her third child. The suit is the latest in a string of sexual assault allegations involving the company.
He was arrested outside the girl’s home in Washington, feds say. Now, he faces prison time.
The mother was eventually able to get her daughter out of the vehicle after a short struggle
A married couple have been sentenced to 33 years in prison each after they were found guilty of an international drug smuggling plot worth millions. Arti Dhir, 59, and Kavaljitsinh Raijada, 35, were convicted of exporting more than half a tonne of cocaine worth £57m from the UK to Australia in the operation, which prosecutors likened to the plots of American TV crime dramas Ozark and Breaking Bad.
Nathan Wade, the embattled special prosecutor in Donald Trump’s sprawling Georgia election interference case, has settled a dispute in his divorce – a day ahead of a scheduled hearing where he was expected to be asked about an alleged affair that has become a sticking point in the former president’s criminal prosecution.
In court Monday, prosecutors showed video of Jennifer and James Crumbley's interview with police hours after the school shooting
The 34-year-old faces multiple charges, including malice murder.