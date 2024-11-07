Detectorist finds gold nugget that ‘looks like Britain’

A detectorist has found a gold nugget that “looks like Britain” in a discovery he hailed as the “holy grail” of hand panning.

Jonathan Needham, 54, discovered the gold on the Staffordshire and Derbyshire border and believes it was formed naturally beneath the ground.

The nugget, which bears a resemblance to England, Wales and Scotland, is 3cm in length and 1cm wide, weighing 10.3 grams.

Mr Needham, a tree surgeon turned treasure seeker, described the discovery as his ‘‘holy grail” and the ‘‘most interesting ever’’.

He is now in the process of confirming whether the piece of gold he found on Nov 1 is natural or smelted.

The nugget could fetch £800 in scrap alone, but should the gold be deemed natural then it will be worth a lot more.

“It is rare enough to find a piece of gold but to find one that looks exactly like England is crazy,” Mr Needham said, adding: “I really could not believe it.

“When you are detecting in England, to find a nugget of gold is exceptional.”

Mr Needham believes if the gold is natural, ‘it will be one in a lifetime’ - Tom Maddick/SWNS

Mr Needham said the jury was still out over the nugget’s provenance, as the gold could either be natural or a man-made remnant of the smelting process.

He said: “I am hoping it is a natural nugget and if it is it would be extraordinary because not many get found in this country.

“If it is natural gold it will be one in a lifetime.’‘

‘It could open up a whole can of worms’

The nugget, which also bears similarity to the futurist bronze sculpture Unique Forms of Continuity in Space created by Umberto Boccioni in 1913, could end up on display in a museum.

Anyone who finds treasure, such as objects made of gold or silver, is legally obliged to report their findings to the local coroner within 14 days under the Treasure Act 1996.

If the coroner determines the piece to be treasure, then the finder must offer it for sale to a museum.

He said: “If it is natural then I found this on the Derbyshire Staffordshire borders. It could open up a whole can of worms.”

The detectorist said he would return to the area in the hope he will strike lucky again.

Last year, he discovered a “one in a billion” Bronze Age artefact when he pulled out a 3000-year-old dress or cloak fastener on a patch of land in Staffordshire.

Mr Needham’s ambition to become a fully-fledged treasure hunter was born out of watching The Detectorists and a passion for ancient history.

When arthritis forced him to go part-time at work, Mr Needham had the space to take up his hobby and has since turned it into a profession.

“This is what I do. I am a treasure seeker. I don’t do anything else – this is my job,” he said.