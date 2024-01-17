LIVE: Deteriorating snowy conditions prompt closures across B.C.'s South Coast

Click here to view the video

A major snowstorm hitting B.C.'s South Coast could drop anywhere from 5-30 cm of snow across the region Wednesday. Dangerous travel is likely throughout the day, with drivers being urged to adapt to the changing and deteriorating conditions.

Some schools opted to close for the day, and more shelter spaces and warming centres were being made available amid the snow and frigid temperatures.

By 6 a.m. PST, between 5-10 cm of snow had already been recorded, with both Vancouver and Victoria airports picking up 9 cm before dawn.

Snowfall warnings are in place for a good portion of southern B.C.

Baron - Lower Mainland snow timing - Jan17.jpg

DRIVERS BEWARE: Check current road conditions if you have to travel

Wednesday

Moisture from the Pacific system will interact with Arctic air already in place over the B.C. South Coast, helping to keep the region on the wintry side of this storm system. Cold air has stuck, and won, over in the Lower Mainland, allowing for snow to accumulate quickly early Wednesday.

Areas immediately along the coast could still have some marine influence, which could bring mixing or even some melting of the snow on contact.

SEE ALSO: Canada is colder than a cloud, and looks like one on satellite

Baron - BC Wednesday am precip - Jan17.jpg

For Victoria and surrounding communities, there is lower confidence in the amount of snow that will fall, and also how much mixing can move into the region with it being a bit further south and closer to the centre of the low. Along the east side of Vancouver Island, snow is expected for all, even down to sea level.

Mia Gordon: Vancouver, British Columbia snowfall, snow, snowstorm, winter. Jan 17, 2024 - 4

As of 5 a.m. PST, Vancouver (CYVR) was reporting 8 cm on the ground. (Photo taken in Vancouver by The Weather Network's Mia Gordon)

Accumulations will vary greatly from the shorelines in Victoria up to the airport.

The system will start as snow in Victoria and then coastal sections could transition to mixing, which would limit snowfall amounts. These areas could see accumulations in the 5-15 cm range.

Travel is expected to be difficult on Wednesday with the snow and slippery conditions. The same will be said for the Lower Mainland, with the heavy snowfall expected to wreak havoc on Wednesday commute times.

Story continues

Baron - BC snow totals - Jan17.jpg

RELATED: Beware of King Tides

Areas north of the Fraser River are likely to stay as all snowfall, making for treacherous travel. Northern and central B.C. will also see snow with the northern front.

Between 10-20 cm of snow is expected across the Interior by the time the snow ends Wednesday evening. Although the Interior is more accustomed to the snow, it will still create poor driving conditions, especially Wednesday afternoon.

Travel is not advised on Wednesday. For up-to-date road conditions around the province, visit DriveBC.ca.

WATCH: Vancouver Island hour-by-hour snowstorm forecast

Click here to view the video

Thursday: More snow ahead

Another system is on tap for Thursday into Friday, which could bring more snow to the region. There's also the threat for freezing rain, especially for areas just inland from the coast and into the Fraser Valley.

Eventually, warmer temperatures will win, and rain will take over.

An active and unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend and through most of next week. Mild Pacific air will take over through the end of January, with snow levels rising to 1000-1500+ metres, resulting in snow and rain for South Coast ski areas.

B.C. Snowfall totals as of 6 am PST on Jan 17, 2024

Stay with The Weather Network for more updates and information on your forecast in B.C.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Kyle Marshall