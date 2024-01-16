Detroit declares Code Blue for those without shelter
As the temperatures are plunging, Detroit has declared a Code Blue for those without shelter, ordering all available facilities to take those with nowhere else to go.
MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed. Trudeau made the comments in Montreal today to a business crowd in reference to Donald Trump's victory Monday in the Iowa Republican caucuses, which gives the former president an early lead for the Republican nomination ahead of the November election. The prime minister says a second Trump presidency would be diff
TEL AVIV, Israel — One tunnel in the Gaza Strip was wide enough for a top Hamas official to drive a car inside. Another stretched nearly three football fields long and was hidden beneath a hospital. Under the house of a senior Hamas commander, the Israeli military found a spiral staircase leading to a tunnel approximately seven stories deep. These details and new information about the tunnels, some made public by the Israeli military and documented by video and photographs, underscore why the tu
The Ukrainian military published video footage of the last flight of Russia’s A-50 AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) plane shot down over the Sea of Azov on Jan. 14.