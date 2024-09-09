Detroit Lions fans are ready for the season opener
We caught up with Detroit Lions fans ahead of the 2024 season opener at Ford Field on Sunday night. Tens of thousands of fans converged on Downtown Detroit for the Lions vs. Rams.
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a new contract with star quarterback Dak Prescott that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. How much is his contract worth?
The Green Bay Packers are stuck in a very difficult spot with quarterback Jordan Love's injury. While the team avoided the nuclear scenario of Love missing the rest of the season, his reported
The Philadelphia Eagles were a yard from icing a season opening win in Sao Paulo. The Eagles, revamped after spiraling out of control to wrap up a disappointing 2023 season, mounted a comeback to take a late 31-29 lead over the Green Bay Packers. With less than a minute…
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A police officer was put on administrative leave after being involved in an incident where the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed face down on a street outside the team's home stadium following a traffic stop Sunday morning, hours before the star wide receiver played in his first game of the season.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay might have lost much more than a game in its opener.
In the hard-nosed world of NFL media, there's a lot more churn and turnover than you think. This sentiment even applies to the established former professionals who actually played the game at its highest level. In advance of the 2024 NFL season, CBS restructured its…
This Edmonton Oilers defender is one of the best defenders in the league for what he gets paid.
Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese had been well into a historic rookie season, but on Saturday, she learned that her rookie year would be coming to an early end. Reese took to Twitter to announce the news -- her wrist injury woul
The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly one of four teams targeting this veteran defenseman.
Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform.
In just five years, the 34-year-old winger went from being a 70-point NHL scorer to not being able to find a contract.
Patrik Laine landed with the Montreal Canadiens after refusing to head to Minnesota.
Hoping to show its first-round exit at the Copa America was a fluke, the United States instead displayed an alarming lack of intensity and an abundant defensive disarray that resulted in its first home loss to Canada since 1957. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada dominated 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for just its second win over the Americans in 27 matches over 99 years on U.S. soil. While Jesse Marsch, Canada's American-born coach, glowed following a win over a team that bypassed him for its coaching opening last year, interim U.S. coach Mikey Varas rebuked himself and his players.
“I don’t want to even think about where we’d be" without trade deadline additions, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says.
Kyler Murray had a chance to kick the Arizona Cardinals' rebuild off right. He'd helped his team jump to an early 17-3 lead against the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on the road. And while an undermanned defense allowed Josh Allen the opportunity to erase…
Dak Prescott has a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys hours before their season opener at Cleveland.
The pair reunited at the tennis championship after sitting separately at the first Chiefs game of the season.
Here's how much Notre Dame owes Northern Illinois after the Huskies' 16-14 upset win in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season:
Aryna Sabalenka has risen to the top of the pro tennis world with a win at the 2024 Australian Open and has been terrific in other Grand Slams. She's a bona fide star as of publishing this. She's also spoken about how happy she is with
Jonathan Owens traveled to Paris to watch his wife Simone Biles compete at the Olympics. On Sunday, it was Biles' turn to play spectator