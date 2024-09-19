Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell is selling his house amid security concerns

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is selling his home following security concerns after his address was leaked online.

Campbell's family of four had been the victim of "doxxing," a leaking of personal information to the public, according to Crain's Detroit Business. That information leak led to multiple instances of harassment by fans after tough Lions losses.

"The home is beautiful," Campbell told Crain's. "It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

According to Fox 2 Detroit, incidents included prank callers sending contractors to the Campbells' home for fake maintenance requests. When the Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game in January, the harassment only got worse, leading to the Campbell family filing a police report with the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

Campbell told Fox that the security concerns eventually proved too much, forcing the family to move to a more private home this week.

Dan Campbell's house already off the market

Campbell's old home was a "7,800-square-foot Cape Cod-style mansion," according to Crain's Detroit.

A to Z Sports reported that Igor Larionov, a Hall of Fame hockey player that spent parts of eight seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, initially built the home. Crain's Detroit says Campbell and his family bought the Oakland County home from different owners in 2021 – just after Campbell took the Lions' head coaching job – for $3.5 million.

It includes "an awe-inspiring 2-story foyer that sets the tone for the home’s opulent interiors" and "expansive, light-filled living and entertaining areas (as well as a) pristine white marble chef’s kitchen," according to its listing.

The Campbells listed the home for sale for $4.5 million and had a pending sale within 24 hours.

Ashley Crain, CEO and founder of Crain Homes, said the buyers were huge Lions fans.

"This is the place everyone wants to be," she said. "It's hard to find a newer home that's in such great quality. There's not much on the market. This was a diamond in the rough."

The Lions will play the Arizona Cardinals in the later slate of games on Sunday afternoon.

