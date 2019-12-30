Detroit Lions Hold Moment of Silence Following the Death of Marvin Jones’ Son Marlo, 6 Months

One day after Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones shared the devastating news that his son, Marlo, had died, the team paid their respects to the late infant.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, a moment of silence was held at Detroit’s Ford Field for the 6-month-old boy, who died suddenly on Friday.

“Before today’s game, we honored Marvin and Jazmyn Jones’ late son, Marlo, who passed away earlier this week,” the team wrote on Twitter, alongside a smiling photo of Marlo that was displayed at the stadium.

Making things even more emotional, Jones and his wife, Jazmyn, made a brief appearance at the stadium, stepping out onto the field with their sons Marvin III, Mareon and Murrell as well as daughter Mya.

Reflecting on the moment, Jones, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this month, posted several images of his family standing together, as he shared a heartfelt message to his baby boy.

“Marlito, I still can’t believe you’re not here with us, but you’re up there looking at us with that smile. THE WORLD loves you, son. I LOVE YOU SON … My heart … Always!” he wrote in Spanish.

In the images, Jones holds hands with his wife, while they both appear to fight back tears. In a touching tribute to their late brother, the athlete’s children all wore Lions jerseys with their father’s number, and Marlo’s name written on the back.

Jones’ teammates went on to share how touched they were that the athlete came out to the game.

“Everybody was definitely inspired,” quarterback David Blough told reporters following the game, which the Lions lost 23-20, according to the Detroit Free Press. “We’ve been thinking about Marvin and his family a ton.”

Darius Slay, who is also a quarterback for the team, said Jones being there “lifted me up” and “gave me a whole ‘nother boost.”

“He and Jazymn are great people, and my heart is just so saddened for them and with them right now,” added coach Matt Patricia. “I was very happy to see him today.”

On Saturday, the NFL player revealed the devastating news on social media.

