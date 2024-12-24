Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates, other NFL players use their platforms to express religious views
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates and players across the NFL are expressing their religious views during interviews (AP video: Mike Householder)
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates and players across the NFL are expressing their religious views during interviews (AP video: Mike Householder)
Every time we look over at the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense, coordinator Ben Johnson is seemingly pulling a rabbit out of his hat. It's no wonder Johnson is considered the top head coaching candidate for this upcoming NFL hiring
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
On the first play of his first NFL start, Michael Penix Jr. made a statement... on a medium-length incompletion intended for Ray Ray McCloud. It wasn't that Penix failed to connect with McCloud, even if the throw was a dart to the sideline that sliced through coverage to…
Just so we're clear, there is no rock bottom to the sheer collective misery known as the Chicago Bears. If you ever wonder if this incompetent organization could really get worse or more bleak, it can. The Bears' rock bottom has a dan
The two previously some drama back in the day.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the playoff contention before they kicked off Sunday night.
The Euphoria actress whisked us away from the British drizzle via swimwear snap - see more
Josh Allen played through most of the season with a broken left hand. He injured his right hand against the New England Patriots.
"If you're going to buy somebody something that comes in pairs, like shoes or socks, give that person both of them," advised the niece of the president-elect.
HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Tank Dell has been released after an overnight stay in the hospital and was traveling back to Houston on Sunday after sustaining a severe knee injury in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tank Dell had to be carted off the field with a severe knee injury against the Chiefs on Saturday.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs before their game at Miami began on Sunday because of victories by Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.
The current NFL Draft order has been shaken up thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders winning a game in Week 16. Which means if they want their franchise-changing quarterback, in that scenario they would have to trade up if the stayed out of the top two picks. Our
Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans as she posed in a leather mini-dress with a plunging neckline.
Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating his playing future. The star quarterback knows if he returns to the field, it might be out of hands whether it's with the New York Jets.
"I went to bed last night at midnight," the comedian said of his unusual sleeping habits
Laughter is one hell of a drug.
Maybe the extra attention paid to the different tee boxes shows how serious this event is now taken in the golf landscape.
The actor, 53, was spotted taking it easy on a picturesque beach in Barbados on Saturday, Dec. 21