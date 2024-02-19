Detroit Man exonerated, awarded $10 million for wrongful murder conviction
The Sandman accepted his People's Icon Award — not, as he claimed, People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' — at the People's Choice Award.
Susan Wojcicki's 19-year-old son Marco Troper was a freshman at the University of California at Berkeley.
The Pizza Hut manager cashed a $7,000 check and showed the large role of cash to his employees in Wisconsin, court records show.
A man armed with multiple guns and large amounts of ammunition shot at police officers from inside a suburban Minneapolis home that was filled with children on Sunday, killing two officers and a firefighter who was providing medical aid to one of the wounded, authorities said. A third officer was wounded in the shooting in a tree-lined neighborhood of two-story homes in Burnsville, Minnesota. The suspect in the shooting also died, officials said.
The victim was "mauled" following an "altercation between some of the dogs" as he was feeding them, police said
Police believe the two are victims of a homicide.
"Now we are able to attach her name," police said of the woman, who has been identified by Indiana's Allen County Coroner’s Office as Tabetha Ann Murlin
MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a man can never again try to claim paternity of a child he fathered during a sexual assault. Justice Carl Lachance ruled this week that the man must also pay more than $155,000 to support the child until adulthood. "The defendant is not worthy to be recognized as the father of this child," the judge wrote in the decision dated Thursday. The ruling states that the man, whose name is redacted, sexually assaulted the child's mother in 2019 whe
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
For the national park hijinks, the California man faces up to 13 years in prison and $510,000 in fines, according to the Justice Department.
TORONTO — Investigators say two people were allegedly shot within 24 hours at the same Toronto bus stop while they were waiting for a bus alone, and one of them is dead. The Toronto Police Service says the same car was also seen fleeing the scene after the shootings on Friday and Saturday in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area in the North York neighbourhood. Police say they responded to a call for a shooting just before 6 p.m. on Friday and one male youth was located at the bus stop with
The man believed the accused thief had a weapon and fatally shot him during a confrontation, police said.
A former senior FBI counterintelligence official, previously sentenced to federal prison for his association with a Russian oligarch, has been ordered to serve additional time in a separate case involving the receipt of foreign cash, according to the US Justice Department.
Two adults and a young child were in the car when the suspect fired at it.
The family of the two injured girls told PEOPLE that the Mahomes "brought the first smile to their faces since tragedy struck"
The City of Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, on Friday, and county jail records show the second suspect, Jesus Dominguez, 35, also was in custody as of Sunday. As part of the investigation, police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez. The children hadn't been reported missing, according to the police department's news release.
SHEDIAC, N.B. — RCMP in New Brunswick say they have found the body of a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue who was last seen ice sailing. Police said in a statement Thursday that Daniel Robichaud was believed to be ice sailing in the Shediac Island area and was reported missing after he failed to return home Wednesday. RCMP issued a statement on Saturday saying the man reported missing last week has since been found dead. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death. Police r
Aldrich Ames was done selling secrets, but the unravelling of his treachery had just begun. On Feb. 21, 1994, the bespectacled, Jaguar-driving, Central Intelligence Agency lifer, with a cash-purchased home in a Washington suburb, was arrested and charged with espionage. By that point, the CIA knew it'd been a mistake to have had Ames running the Soviet branch of its counter-intelligence division in the mid-1980s — as Moscow had since paid him more than $2 million US to pass on sensitive informat
"My dad is one of the detectives who caught BTK. He has been on numerous TV shows talking about the case and continues to travel the country discussing it with other law enforcement agencies!"
Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight,57, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.