Detroit now third most challenging place to live with asthma in nation
Detroiter Mayra Hernandez describes asthma as a roller coaster. She showed us the array of medicine and tools she uses to keep it at bay
Detroiter Mayra Hernandez describes asthma as a roller coaster. She showed us the array of medicine and tools she uses to keep it at bay
The former president reportedly "laughed a deflated kind of laugh" in the uncomfortable exchange.
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
Big changes are on the horizon for Saturday Night Live, which has now axed three comedians from its cast and added three newcomers for the historic 50th season premiering on September 28.Three new comedians—Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline— have been added to the show as featured players. At the same time, three existing featured players—Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker—are being promoted to the main cast, while a fourth, Chloe Troast, will not be returning a
“‘I think there’s something going on with Ella,’ she said gently. My stomach dropped, as I’d had my own suspicions for years.”
The late night host had a question about the former first lady.
Eighteen-year-old Barron Trump’s first day of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business allegedly began by meeting his school’s once outspoken anti-Trump dean.Interim dean J.P. Eggers was one of 14 NYU Stern administrators to sign an October 2020 open letter warning business leaders of then-President Donald Trump’s “threat” to “our republic.” The letter included over 1,000 signatories from business schools across America, including from Harvard, Yale, Cornell, and Columbia. Profe
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The allegedly resurrected person was playing Trump in practice, The Telegraph initially reported.
The "Late Show" host has a plan for ducking Trump's goons if the former president wins.
Billion Dollar Wipeout The value of former president Donald Trump's Truth Social meme stock has cratered. The drop has wiped out a whopping $4 billion in value of Trump's enormous 114.75 million share stake, leaving a sizable hole in his net worth. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group hit an all-time low last week, […]
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has favored patterned looks from the Italian designer in the past.
Democratic strategist James Carville said he thinks former President Trump made a “big mistake” by agreeing to debate Vice President Harris and predicted the Democratic nominee will do “quite well” Tuesday night. “I hate to say this, because you’re not supposed to say it: I think Trump is walking into a giant trap,” Carville said…
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Monday criticized Republican former Rep. Scott Taylor’s “high school debate” strategy while trying to defend Donald Trump’s false claims about voter fraud.On AC360, Taylor was pressed about Trump’s latest false declaration over the weekend about massive fraud in Pennsylvania regarding mail-in ballots.“He’s lying about this in Pennsylvania. There’s no widespread election voter fraud. There’s no evidence of it in mail-in ballots. People just discount this. It’s like a
The sale was hush-hush.
This was a sweet moment from the Chiefs game on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II's former personal dresser Angela Kelly has touched over loss of her 'best friend' on the second anniversary of the monarch's death
"I wouldn't want to be around him right now because it's never his fault," Fred tells PEOPLE of Donald, whose poll numbers slipped in recent weeks. "All bets are off now, he is going to go nuts on people"
“If you don’t want a presidential candidate capable of hugging, please seek psychological help,” Mark Cuban responded.
Maple Leafs' odds are likely to shift following rumors of signing a former All-Star forward
‘I’m sorry but the least people can do is bring even a small gift,’ one person writes on Reddit