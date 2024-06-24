Detroit plans to rein in solar power on vacant lots throughout the city

Corey Williams
·5 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Patricia Kobylski remembers when there were lots of people living in her eastside Detroit neighborhood. There aren't as many anymore — and haven't been for a long time.

“Right now, on our side of the street there are probably only 10 houses. Should be 50, 60,” the 78-year-old Kobylski said Monday after the city announced a plan to bring to her neighborhood solar arrays, which are blocks of ground-based solar panels.

Detroit is using something it has plenty of — vacant land — to produce something the city needs — clean and relatively inexpensive energy.

Pending approval by the City Council, Kobylski's Gratiot-Findlay neighborhood eventually will see solar arrays on about 23 acres (9.3 hectares) of land. Not far away, another eastside neighborhood is to get arrays on nearly 41 acres (16.5 hectares), while a third will get arrays on nearly 40 acres (16.1 hectares).

Five other neighborhoods are finalists to also get solar arrays. Resident groups had to apply to be considered for the program.

The city is looking to build solar energy arrays on about 200 acres (81 hectares). The arrays would produce enough clean energy to offset the electricity used currently by 127 municipal buildings.

Detroit will use $14 million from an existing utility fund for up-front costs that include acquiring and clearing the land. The solar fields are expected to ultimately save the city $4.4 million per year.

“We have seen property values and income tax revenues grow dramatically in other neighborhoods where the city has made investments,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “I'm confident our $1.1 million-a-year investment in these long-forgotten neighborhoods will produce a real recovery in these communities.”

The city touts its Solar Neighborhoods project as a national model for finding solutions to climate change. Duggan revealed plans a year ago following a challenge by President Joe Biden for cities to use more solar power while taking advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides federal tax incentives of 30% or more of the costs to cover renewable energy.

Over the past year, neighborhood groups held meetings to consider hosting solar fields. Those selected will receive $15,000 to $25,000 in community benefits to pay for energy efficiency upgrades. They can choose to use the benefits for new windows, roof repairs, new energy efficient appliances, new furnaces and hot water heaters, better home insulation, smart thermostats, energy-efficient lighting and battery back-up for outages.

Duggan said he hopes to break ground on the project by the end of the year.

Donna Anthony, 63, also is in one of the three neighborhoods announced Monday. She wants to get new attic insulation, vinyl siding and a new generator for her home. Anthony also looks forward to not having vacant lots and abandoned houses nearby, which often become sites for illegal dumping.

“When you come outside you get depressed when you see all this trash being dropped,” Anthony said of discarded tires and construction materials. “You go out and clean it up and it's right back there the next day.”

Under Duggan, the city has made leaps in stabilizing and fixing up neighborhoods that had been deteriorating and in advanced stages of blight. Primarily with federal funds at its disposal, Detroit has demolished at least 24,000 vacant structures since 2014, according to the mayor's office. Hundreds of others have been transferred to the Detroit Land Bank which has fixed up many houses and resold them to families. Dozens of vacant lots — left by the razing of homes — are being sold to people living next door to maintain and beautify what otherwise would become overgrown, weedy eyesores.

Secure solar farms could also be an aesthetic benefit in these areas, according to Sarah Banas Mills, director of the Center for EmPowering Communities, Graham Sustainability Institute at the University of Michigan.

“There are not very many communities that would say ’You know, the thing that would make this better is a solar farm,'” Mills said. “A neighborhood might want a solar farm there to effectively fight illegal dumping. That’s a really unique way of thinking.”

“On more developed land, places that aren’t green field right now, solar is sometimes perceived as a negative change to the landscape,” Mills continued. “In places that already are industrial, it is as an improvement.”

About 633,000 people call Detroit home — more than a million fewer than the 1.8 million who lived in the city in the 1950s. What Detroit may lack in population, it makes up for in land. Currently, about 19 square miles (49 square kilometers) of the 139-square-mile (360-square-kilometers) city is vacant.

“The challenge with solar is that it’s an industrial investment," said Anika Goss, chief executive of Detroit Future City, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives of the city’s residents through community and economic development. “Unlike trees or some sort of stormwater management, it has its downsides," she continued. Since the panels absorb energy from the sun, they can also create heat islands — or parts of cities with higher average temperatures than the surrounding areas — "in places that might already have challenges with heat islands.”

Goss also said she is disappointed that the energy produced by the solar arrays will not be used to lower utility bills for residents in the selected neighborhoods.

“The checks that they’re giving as a community benefit for energy, I think that's a good thing,” she said. “They can use it for window upgrades. They can use it for their own stormwater management. It’s not enough for a new roof, but it could be enough to put something in that could make their own home energy efficient."

The city says 21 homeowners in the selected neighborhoods have chosen buy-outs to allow for demolition of their houses to make way for the arrays. Renters will receive the cost of relocating and 1.5 years of free rent when they move.

Corey Williams, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man tells jury of wedding day stabbing by in-law

    Hasan Khan says he was stabbed by Hassan Jhangur after he ran over and killed Chris Marriott.

  • Elon Musk won his Tesla pay battle. Now he has to win his legal war.

    A new legal battle is underway to determine whether Elon Musk actually gets his money after Tesla convinced shareholders to back the CEO's record-breaking $56 billion pay plan.

  • Etobicoke residents plead for help amid rat infestation

    A rat infestation is plaguing residents in a south Etobicoke neighbourhood.And they're blaming an impromptu garbage dump set up by residents of a nearby homeless encampment in Mimico's Coronation Park for their new furry neighbours — though a pest control expert and their local councillor say a nearby excavation site is likely contributing to the problem.Regardless, the neighbours are pushing for action from the city that they say is long overdue."There needs to be a massive clean out; there nee

  • Ontario Liberal MP's map of Canada forgets P.E.I., Yukon

    Yasir Naqvi's map of Canada map depicts a country Canadians are not familiar with — it has eight provinces and two territories. Canada has 10 provinces and three territories.The taxpayer-funded political flyer by the Liberal MP to celebrate Canada Day, which was sent to constituents in his Ottawa Centre riding, includes a photo of Naqvi with his contact information. Its main feature is a blank map of Canada encouraging recipients to "colour the map."However, recipients were met with a few fewer

  • It was meant to be a Christian utopia. Now this Nigerian community is helpless against rising seas

    AYETORO, Nigeria (AP) — The coastal Nigerian community of Ayetoro was founded decades ago and nicknamed “Happy City,” meant to be a Christian utopia that would be sinless and classless. But now its remaining residents can do little against the rising sea.

  • Video captures shocking moment when worker comes face-to-face with black bear at Tennessee park

    The black bear entered a concession stand, coincidentally named "Bear Can," at a mountaintop adventure park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

  • Canada's population forecast to reach 63 million, as people over 85 set to triple

    OTTAWA — New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073, with the number of people aged 85 or older set to triple. The agency says migration will be the key driver of population increase under all scenarios, while natural growth only plays a "marginal role" as the population ages and fertility rates remain low. It says the population will rise from about 40 million in 2023 to a range of 47 million to 87 million over the next half a century, wi

  • How to keep bird poop out of the water? At this Quebec beach, with RC boats

    Don't report that lifeguard for goofing off. He's actually doing his job. This summer, the city of Sherbrooke, Que., is equipping its public beach workers with small remote-controlled boats to whiz around the water in an effort to scare off unwelcome waterfowl.Every year, seagulls, geese and ducks settle on the waters of Lucien-Blanchard beach and Parc de la Plage‑Municipale beach, leaving droppings that harm the water quality and quickly accumulate on the banks. Ingrid Dubuc, the director of th

  • Missing hiker rescued after 10 days

    Luke McClish, 34, says he managed to survive in the northern California wilderness drinking a gallon of water every day. ABC News' Danny New explains how rescue crew finally found McClish.

  • ‘I had a mountain lion that was following me’: Hiker missing for 10 days describes experience

    34-year-old Lukas McClish spent ten days stranded in the Santa Cruz Mountains after he got lost on a hike, relying in part on large volumes of water to survive. McClish was eventually found thanks to a drone from the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office,&nbsp;according to an X post&nbsp;from Cal Fire San Mateo. CNN’s Veronica Miracle has the story.

  • Remain alert as severe storms target southern Ontario on Sunday

    Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday across southern Ontario, raising the threat for flooding, high winds, and possibly a tornado or two

  • Soaking rains, severe storms target southern Ontario this weekend

    The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days

  • City opens 4 new sites for non-potable water pickup

    City of Calgary officials announced Sunday that four new sites have been opened to provide city residents with non-potable water for use on gardens and indoor and outdoor plants — one location in each quadrant.The new sites are located at Spyhill landfill in the northwest, the Genesis Centre in the northeast, Ambrose University in the southwest and Bishop O'Byrne high school in the southeast.Residents must bring their own containers and are limited to 25 gallons or 100 litres of water per person

  • Nigerian community slowly disappearing under Atlantic Ocean due to coastal erosion

    The coastal community of Ayetoro in Nigeria was nicknamed "Happy City" when it was founded decades ago. But the lives of its current residents are far from happy. Their community is slowly being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean, with households displaced and businesses lost to the waves.

  • Strong storm setup continues through the overnight in Ontario

    A moisture-filled atmosphere unloads on Ontario & Quebec, renewing the risk for severe storms once again. The severity shifts however to Central & Eastern Ontario where the largest threat for flooding will be. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.

  • New species of arachnid captured on video for first time

    The Associated Press has captured footage of a new species of arachnid on camera for the first time. Biologists in southern Spain discovered the new species - the first of its kind to be found in the country in 200 years. Gluvia brunnea belongs to the order solifugae and, although they are sometimes called camel spiders, they're actually a different creature altogether.

  • Wolves attack woman who went jogging in French safari zoo

    A woman staying at a French safari zoo was attacked by several wolves on Sunday after she entered the reserved part of the zoo which is “usually only accessible by car,” the zoo’s CEO Christelle Bercheny told journalists.

  • Millions swelter as temperatures soar across the US, while floodwaters inundate the Midwest

    Millions of Americans sweated through yet another scorching day as temperatures soared Sunday across the U.S., while residents were rescued from floodwaters that forced evacuations across the Midwest, including in an Iowa town where the flood gauge was submerged. One person was killed during flooding in South Dakota, the governor said.

  • Alberta regulator projects 17 per cent growth in oilsands production by 2033

    CALGARY — The regulator responsible for overseeing Alberta's oil and gas sector has released a new report projecting the province's oilsands production will grow by more than 17 per cent by 2033.

  • Lacey council agrees to spend about $600,000 to acquire water from Olympia. Here’s why

    Why does the city need the water?