Detroit superintendent on if the district has a staff shortage this year

The start of school is when you hope schools are fully staffed, but with the National Teacher Shortage still an issue, some schools are continuing to post openings. I talked one-on-one with Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti, and he said the district is basically fully-staffed. Last year, the district had more than 3,000 classroom teachers. As of last week, there were only 27 teacher openings and only 21 of them were instructional positions.

