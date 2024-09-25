Detroit Tigers playoff watch: Magic number drops to 4 after win & Twins loss
Everything seems to be going right for the Detroit Tigers, and as the team enters the final week of the regular season, they have a magic number for the playoffs.
Everything seems to be going right for the Detroit Tigers, and as the team enters the final week of the regular season, they have a magic number for the playoffs.
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Rowdy Tellez was cut from the team on Tuesday. He needed just four more plate appearances for a $200,000 bonus.
Jason and Kylie Kelce share daughters Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 19 months
The convoluted way college athletes are paid for the use of their name, image and likeness and a dispute between player and coaches over money appears to have cost an undefeated team its quarterback three games into the season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies six players who you should trade for (or away) heading into Week 4.
Body language experts say there was more than meets the untrained eye Sept. 15 when Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faced off at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys and site of their scheduled fight Nov. 15. At the request of USA TODAY, six body language experts…
The rookie card was one of four Tom Brady cards sold at the auction on Tuesday night.
We're still early in the 2024 fantasy football season, but that doesn't mean that you should wait on making trades to impro
Devin Cooley is fighting to prove he is an NHL goaltender, but he already proved he's one of the best interviews around.
“Y’all couldn’t wait to say some bad ‘bout me.”
For six years, most every Dolphins’ personnel choice at quarterback has involved a bad decision or bad luck.
The Reddit co-founder shares his two daughters — Olympia and Adira — with wife Serena Williams
Nothing about this New York Jets season has been surprising so far. The defense remains predictably great. Garrett Wilson a
It’s been a roller coaster of a fantasy season thus far, and this week may not be any different. That being said, there are several key players to keep your fantasy team afloat. Here are the prime fantasy plays going into Week 4.
MONTREAL — Patrik Laine wasn’t sure what surprised him more — the roar of the crowd that accompanied his first rush up the ice, or the media horde that surrounded him in the Montreal locker room — after the Canadiens opened their NHL pre-season schedule with a 5-0- win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.
Week 4 will get started before you know it. Here are 16 players to start or sit for the second fantasy football matchup of the season.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may not be putting up big numbers but he lavished praise on his teammates in the latest New Heights podcast.
Analyst Pranav Rajaram highlights several NFL backfields he's monitoring closely in Week 4.
No, the Lakers aren't starting Bronny.
Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.NHL training camps began last week, pre-season games are already underway, and the regular-season opener (Devils vs. Sabres in the Czech Republic) is just 10 days from today. To help get you caught up, here's a look at what each Canadian club did this summer:Calgary Flames After missing the playoffs for the second straight year (this time by a dismal