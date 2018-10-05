‘The Deuce’ Star Dominique Fishback on Giving Up Meat and Seeing Her Brooklyn Neighborhood Change

“Eating would be the worst part of my day,” Dominique Fishback says. It’s a sun-drenched Thursday morning in Los Angeles, and, in between bites of a gloriously runny egg sandwich, the actress is recalling growing up in the Brooklyn neighborhood of East New York in the early ’90s, when her options were limited to bodega bites and fast food.

“I knew that I wasn't eating well,” she continues. “I wouldn't eat for a while, then I'd get so hungry I'd be like, ‘I'm just gonna go get a Philly cheesesteak,’ and I’d crash into what I was trying to avoid.”

Dominique Fishback first left East New York to attend Pace College in Manhattan, where she discovered foods like Pinkberry for the first time (“It changed my life,” she says. “I was trying to get my cousins from East New York to travel, but they were not going to go to Manhattan for frozen yogurt.”)

Shortly after she graduated, her acting career took off—catch her reprising her role as Darlene, a ’70s-era sex worker, in the second season of HBO’s The Deuce, as well as in the film The Hate U Give, out today. During filming, she had the opportunity to eat almost anything (well, as long as it was being provided by on-set catering), but still wasn’t feeling good about her choices.

So she became pescatarian. “I was such a fast food girl, so people are really, really surprised by that,” she says now. “I had Big Macs all the time.”

These days, she’s into fresh fruit, and the vegan Jamaican food at Bed Stuy’s Natural Blends, which does some of her favorite dishes, like curried chicken—without the chicken. “The tastes and the flavors that I was craving, I thought I couldn't have anymore, Fishback says. “But it's not true.”

The travel her job requires—she just spent a few weeks on the road, first in France then in Canada promoting The Hate U Give— has also helped expand her palate beyond what her old neighborhood could offer, and she has mixed feelings about that.

The dearth of culinary options in minority neighborhoods is a systemic issue that Fishback addressed in her one-woman show, Subverted, in a segment on imprisonment. “To be imprisoned isn't necessarily being behind bars,” she explains. “But in these neighborhoods, you have a certain radius that you go about, and these are the food options: Chinese, the corner store.”

The Hate U Give is about a young black girl named Starr (played by Amandla Sternberg) who witnesses a police shooting of a close friend, so it’s no wonder that Fishback has the opportunities of the larger black community on her mind these days. She’s grateful to to have seen so much more of the world, but she looks back with frustration at what her neighborhood used to look like, and how it’s changing as more affluent and white folks move in. “Now there's a Planet Fitness, like we ain't never wanted to get fit before,” she says. “Now there's a VisionWorks. You don't think we needed glasses before?”

And she’s still trying to figure out how to navigate her success as an actress. “It's hard for friends who are not where they wanna be at when I'm like, ‘I didn't book nothing up ‘til the end of this year.’ And they're like, ‘but you're on this show!’” Fishback says.

