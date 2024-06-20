Devastating fire destroys brothers' Brockton restaurant

CBC

Toronto police have identified two out of three people killed in a shooting at a North York business on Monday.The victims are Arash Missaghi, 54, of Toronto, and Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord, police said in a news release on Tuesday. Photos of the victims have not been released.Police said the third person who died, a 46-year-old man, is believed to be responsible for the killing. He was not named in the release.Police said they were called to a business on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road,