Devastating fire destroys brothers' Brockton restaurant
Several businesses were destroyed in a 3-alarm fire in Brockton early Thursday.
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
Lexi Jade Brown, 15, has been charged with attempted murder and arson, police say
Leslie Preer was found dead in her home in May 2001
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric
A former youth worker with Alberta Child and Family Services has been handed a two-year sentence for sexual exploitation.Beverly Allard, 65, had a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy starting in 1990.During the trial, court heard that Allard was 31-years-old when she began having sex with the then-14-year-old boy who CBC News is identifying as A.B. to comply with a publication ban on the victim's identity.On Wednesday, Court of King's Bench Justice Lisa Silver addressed Allard dire
The woman, who has not been identified, gave authorities the address of the residence before hanging up
A convicted sex offender who is the prime suspect of killing a 19-year-old woman was not properly monitored, a coroner has concluded. Senior coroner Tom Osborne said Leah Croucher, who had disappeared while walking to work, was murdered by Neil Maxwell on 15 February 2019. Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown told an inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court that he believed "absolutely" that Ms Croucher was killed by Maxwell.
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.
A 6 year old boy has been struck and killed by a school bus in a residential area of Kleinburg. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, a community now in mourning has had concerns about road safety in the area before.
"Being from a small town and then nothing like this ever happens," Billie Jean Jackson said of the incident
The man convicted of killing UK football player Trent DiGiuro allegedly ran over a his mother and another women’s legs with his electric wheelchair.
Toronto police have identified two out of three people killed in a shooting at a North York business on Monday.The victims are Arash Missaghi, 54, of Toronto, and Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord, police said in a news release on Tuesday. Photos of the victims have not been released.Police said the third person who died, a 46-year-old man, is believed to be responsible for the killing. He was not named in the release.Police said they were called to a business on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road,
Wilbur Crockwell, 73, is pleading guilty to abducting a 14-year-old girl last year in a case that prompted a rare Amber Alert in Newfoundland.Crockwell's case was called Wednesday morning in St. John's, where his lawyer, Robert Hoskins, said he'll be entering a guilty plea on the charge of abducting a person under the age of 16. He's also expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit abduction.Hoskins said they'll be asking the court for a pre-sentence report, which will provide the judge wit
A WNY woman accused of stealing $465K from St. Amelia’s Parish and over $500K from an audiology office has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Former President Donald Trump has faced many legal problems since leaving the White House. Legal troubles have followed at least 10 of his associates as well.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is resigning from her posts of education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body, as her whirlwind alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. unraveled over key differences, including efforts to arrest a religious leader accused of child abuses and Manila’s handling of escalating territorial disputes with Beijing.