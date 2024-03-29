The devastating impact tick bite had on mum's life

In 2022, Melanie Ambrose had no idea that an insect bite was about to change her world.

The 44-year-old from Long Melford, Suffolk, noticed a rash that resembled something similar to a bullseye and she quickly sought medical help.

After being given antibiotics and even tested to see if she was menopausal, it was suspected she had Lyme disease.

She "had no clue" what this was and almost a year-and-a-half later, the effects have had a massive toll on her life.

'I didn't think anything of it'

It was September 2022 when Ms Ambrose noticed a "funny rash" on her leg but "didn't think anything of it".

"I just thought maybe I'd rubbed it or caught it on something," she said.

For several months, the mother of two ignored the rash but it would not clear.

She went to see her doctor who suspected it was a tick bite and prescribed a course of antibiotics.

About the same time, at the end of 2022, she began to suffer from flu-like symptoms.

"I didn't think anything of it again as there were so many things going around at the tail end of Covid," she said.

However, it was the extreme fatigue that brought her life to a standstill.

"I couldn't run anymore, I stopped riding my horse, my bones and muscles used to shake," Ms Ambrose continued.

"It was pretty hard. I would collapse in bed after work, and I had no social life, really."

However, her symptoms didn't clear, and she sought help again.

Ms Ambrose had a second course of antibiotics and doctors conducted a test to see if they could confirm Ms Ambrose was suffering from Lyme disease.

GPs can offer two types of blood tests, but they are not always accurate during the early stages of the disease.

There are also a number of strains that can't be picked up by the test.

Ms Ambrose's test came back negative, which either meant she was now clear of the disease; had a false negative or had a different strain.

She did ask which test she had but doctors were unable to give an answer.

"When you go to the doctors you feel like a hypochondriac and like you're going insane," she said.

It wasn't until she found a Lyme Disease UK support group on Facebook she learnt more about the illness.

"That's actually where I got most of my advice and help and understood these could be symptoms of Lyme.

"It was helpful and reassuring to hear about other people and their experiences."

'One of the lucky ones'

The mum, who works for NFU Mutual in Lavenham, also suffered from depression and anxiety due to being unable to exercise and go about her life.

To improve her symptoms, she now takes vitamin D and B as well as black seed oil to improve her health.

"I'm slowly feeling better but I still feel incredibly tired," Ms Ambrose continued.

"I think I'm one of the lucky ones because I hear of some people that are really unwell with it.

"I'm nowhere near how I was before I got bitten by the tick, but I've started to ride my horse again."

This week is Tick Bite Prevention Week and Ms Ambrose is keen to ensure everyone is aware of tick bites and Lyme disease.

She would urge anyone who is often outdoors to be vigilant of any rashes on their skin and immediately seek medical help.

Lyme Disease UK and the NHS urge people to cover their skin when walking outdoors and tuck trousers into socks to prevent tick bites.

Make use of a repellent spray and stick to designated paths before checking yourself and others thoroughly both during and after outdoor activities.

Dr Andrew Kelso, medical director at NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board, added Lyme disease from tick bites "is uncommon in Suffolk, where rates are lower than the England average".

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

